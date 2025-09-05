Orange County SC Acquires Midfielder Malik Pinto on Loan
Published on September 5, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Orange County SC News Release
Orange County SC announced today the signing of Malik Pinto on loan from Colorado Rapids 2 for the remainder of the 2025 USL Championship season.
In 2025, Pinto joined Colorado Rapids 2 in the MLS Next Pro league, where he made a significant impact during the season. He appeared in 20 matches, starting in 18 of them, showcasing his versatility and consistency as a midfielder. Pinto contributed 4 goals, including a memorable long-range strike in a 3-2 victory against Sporting Kansas City II on June 15, 2025, and provided 2 assists, demonstrating his playmaking ability. His performances earned him recognition as a key player for the team, helping Colorado Rapids 2 reach the playoffs. Pinto's work rate, technical skill, and ability to connect the midfield with the attack were highlights of his 2025 campaign, with 1,550 minutes played and a pass completion rate of 82%.
In his first professional season in 2023, Pinto divided his time between FC Cincinnati's first team and FCC 2, amassing 33 appearances for the MLS side. He scored his first professional goal on February 23, 2024, during a CONCACAF Champions Cup match against Cavalier FC.
Pinto signed his first professional contract with FC Cincinnati in 2023, following a notable collegiate career at Princeton University..
NAME: Malik Pinto
PRONUNCIATION: Pin-toe
POSITION: Midfielder
AGE: 23
HEIGHT: 5'11"
WEIGHT: 168
DATE OF BIRTH: August 9, 2002
HOMETOWN: Durham, NC, USA
NATIONALITY: United States
PREVIOUS CLUB: Colorado Rapids 2
SOCIAL MEDIA: @malikmpinto on X / @malik.pinto on Instagram
TRANSACTION: Acquired on Loan September 5, 2025.
