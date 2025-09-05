Orange County SC Acquires Midfielder Malik Pinto on Loan

Published on September 5, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Orange County SC announced today the signing of Malik Pinto on loan from Colorado Rapids 2 for the remainder of the 2025 USL Championship season.

In 2025, Pinto joined Colorado Rapids 2 in the MLS Next Pro league, where he made a significant impact during the season. He appeared in 20 matches, starting in 18 of them, showcasing his versatility and consistency as a midfielder. Pinto contributed 4 goals, including a memorable long-range strike in a 3-2 victory against Sporting Kansas City II on June 15, 2025, and provided 2 assists, demonstrating his playmaking ability. His performances earned him recognition as a key player for the team, helping Colorado Rapids 2 reach the playoffs. Pinto's work rate, technical skill, and ability to connect the midfield with the attack were highlights of his 2025 campaign, with 1,550 minutes played and a pass completion rate of 82%.

In his first professional season in 2023, Pinto divided his time between FC Cincinnati's first team and FCC 2, amassing 33 appearances for the MLS side. He scored his first professional goal on February 23, 2024, during a CONCACAF Champions Cup match against Cavalier FC.

Pinto signed his first professional contract with FC Cincinnati in 2023, following a notable collegiate career at Princeton University..

NAME: Malik Pinto

PRONUNCIATION: Pin-toe

POSITION: Midfielder

AGE: 23

HEIGHT: 5'11"

WEIGHT: 168

DATE OF BIRTH: August 9, 2002

HOMETOWN: Durham, NC, USA

NATIONALITY: United States

PREVIOUS CLUB: Colorado Rapids 2

SOCIAL MEDIA: @malikmpinto on X / @malik.pinto on Instagram

TRANSACTION: Acquired on Loan September 5, 2025.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.