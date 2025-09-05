Monterey Bay Climbs Altitude for Clash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado - Monterey Bay FC (6-11-6, 24 points) ditches sea level for high altitude this weekend in Colorado Springs for a key showdown against Switchbacks FC (7-8-6, 27 points). Kickoff from Weidner Field is set for 6:00 p.m. PT in Week 27 of the 2025 USL Championship regular season. Live streaming of the match will be available on CBS Sports Golazo Network via Paramount+, the CBS Sports app, CBSSports.com, and Pluto TV.

Monterey Bay enters the match coming off the club's first-ever loss in Oakland, a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Roots SC. Prior to that match, Monterey Bay had earned two draws in a row against two top-four teams in the Western Conference - glimpses of hope heading into the final seven matches of the campaign. The other positive for the Crisp-and-Kelp as it nears the end of the schedule is that five of the seven remaining matches will be home at Cardinale Stadium, including five of the final six after this weekend's fixture in Colorado Springs. The upcoming run of home fixtures could be just the boost Monterey Bay needs to finish above the playoff line for the first time in the club's short history.

In the previous fixture between the sides, Monterey Bay scored late with a Mayele Malango header from Grant Robinson in the 83rd minute to win 2-1 over Colorado Springs in Seaside. Now headed into the reverse fixture, Monterey Bay will look to secure the league double with its first ever win at Weidner Field.

Colorado Springs vs. Monterey Bay FC

Venue: Weidner Field; Colorado Springs, Colorado

Date: Saturday, September 6, 2025; 6:00 p.m. PT

Weather: Cloudy and 70°F

2025 Records

Colorado Springs (7-8-6, 27 pts, 9th West); Monterey Bay FC (6-11-6, 24 pts, 11th West)







