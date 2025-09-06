Lexington SC Improves 2025 Home Record with 2-1 Win over North Carolina FC

Published on September 5, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

LEXINGTON, Ky. - With the USL Championship playoff race in full swing nearing the end of the regular season, results in every match become paramount. A brilliant performance from Lexington SC on Friday night vs. North Carolina FC secured three critical points at home and strengthened its position in the top half of the Western Conference standings.

It was Lexington who dominated the first half, forcing North Carolina to chase from the opening minute.

LSC maintained 61% of the possession throughout the period and nearly found the opening goal in the 16 ¬Â² minute, but Forster Ajago's attempt was nullified on account of the forward being deemed offside.

Ajago would not be denied, however, netting his fourth goal of the season in the 45+2 ¬Â² minute to put LSC ahead. Blaine Ferri showcased a brilliant bit of skill, dancing through the visitors' defense and finding the Ghanaian lurking in front of goal for the easy tap-in.

Ajago nearly had his second in as many minutes, but a sprawling save from the North Carolina keeper kept the scoreline 1-0 heading into the break.

Lexington doubled its lead in the 72 ¬Â² minute when a beautiful ball whipped in from the substitute Marcus Epps pinged around the box, ultimately deflecting off a well-positioned Nick Firmino and into the back of the net.

North Carolina got one goal back in the 87 ¬Â² minute courtesy of Rodrigo da Costa, but it would not be enough for the away side to threaten the final result.

With the 2-0 win, Lexington SC improved to 6W-2L-4D at home on the season and have now posted a 7W-2L-2D record in its last 11 outings.

GOALS

45+2 ¬Â² LEX: Forster Ajago (assist: Blaine Ferri)

72 ¬Â² LEX: Nick Firmino

87 ¬Â² NC: Rodrigo da Costa (assist: Tyler Roberts)

LINEUPS

LEX: Thompson, Sargeant, Burks, Gibert, Hafferty, Ferri, Williams, Adedokun, Firmino, Rodrigues, Ajago (Subs used: Epps, Greene

NC: Semmle, Craig, Donovan, Washington, Burner, Al-Qaq, Maldonado, Sommersall, Perez, Conway, Anderson (Subs used: Servania, Roberts, Dolabella, da Costa, Malou)

UP NEXT

Lexington SC rounds out its two-match home stand next Friday night vs. Orange County SC. The match is presented by KIMI and will be aired locally on FOX 56 and streamed nationally on the CBS Sports Golazo Network. Tickets to the match are available here.

The women's Gainbridge Super League Home Opener is Sunday at Lexington SC Stadium, presented by Gainbridge, rounding out 48 hours jam-packed with soccer action. LSC kicks off vs. Brooklyn FC at 2 p.m. EST on Sept. 7. Fans will receive a commemorative ticket and a "Powered by HER" wristband. Tickets to the match are available here.

