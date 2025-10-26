Lexington Sporting Club Blanked by Oakland Roots SC, 3-0

Published on October 26, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

OAKLAND, Calif. - The 2025 season drew to a close Saturday night for the Lexington Sporting Club men's squad with a 3-0 defeat to Oakland Roots SC.

Lexington was forced to play catch-up early after Oakland opened the scoring in the 19' minute. Peter Wilson bagged the goal, clinching the USL Championship's Golden Boot title with the score.

The possession stats favored LSC throughout the match as the club immediately began throwing numbers forward.

Michael Adedokun was subbed on at halftime and Braudílio Rodrigues came on shortly thereafter, two changes resulting in every attacking option on the pitch for Terry Boss.

As Lexington continued to commit numbers to the attack, it was eventually caught out of possession following a giveaway. Oakland doubled its lead in the 82' minute, then found a third in the 89' minute.

The final whistle not only signaled the end of the match, but also the end of the 2025 season for LSC as the loss eliminated the Greens from playoff contention.

Lexington finished the season in ninth place in the Western Conference, missing the playoffs by one point.

GOALS

19' OAK: Peter Wilson (assist: Wolfgang Prentice)

82' OAK: Wolfgang Prentice (assist: Camden Riley)

89' OAK: Faysal Bettache (assist: Peter Wilson)

LINEUPS

LEX: Logan Ketterer, Jacob Greene, Kendall Burks, Joe Hafferty, Alfredo Midence (66' Braudílio Rodrigues), Blaine Ferri, Nick Firmino (45' Michael Adedokun), Marcus Epps, Latif Blessing, Forster Ajago, Cory Burke

OAK: Raphael Spiegel, Kai Greene (68' Jurgen Damm), Neveal Hackshaw, Gagi Margvelashvili, Camden Riley, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Tyler Gibson, Daniel Gomez, Faysal Bettache, Wolfgang Prentice (88' Morey Doner), Peter Wilson (90+1' Emmanuel Johnson)

Lexington Sporting Club Postmatch Quote Sheet

TERRY BOSS -- HEAD COACH

His message to the squad after the match "I wanted it to be clear that I'm incredibly grateful for the work they put in. They showed up every day, they learned, they got better. I wanted to thank them for that. There's a lot of good people in that locker room that worked very hard. Obviously, we didn't obtain what we wanted to this year, but it's a group that I have immense believe in and think we can get to where we want to go together."

On what he's most proud of this season "I'm really proud of this group. I think when you bring 25 new people together, it takes some time to form chemistry and play the way you want to. The guys stuck together, and we got to a point where we started playing some really good football and getting rewarded with results. The last few games didn't go the way we wanted, but that doesn't change how I see the group --

as special footballers and special human beings."

MICHAEL ADEDOKUN -- MIDFIELDER

On reflecting on the season "Lots of ups and downs

this season, and it's really painful to end the season this way to be honest. But I learned so much in my first year with Lexington SC.

I'm v ery grateful for the opportunity to be part of this club. We will be back next season, and I promise I won't leave until this team gets to where it deserves to be -- winning titles."

BLAINE FERRI -- MIDFIELDER

On what he's most proud of this season " I 'm proud of the fight we had all season."







