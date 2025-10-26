North Carolina FC to Host Loudoun United in Quarterfinal Playoff Match Saturday
Published on October 26, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
North Carolina FC News Release
CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC will host Loudoun United FC in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals of the 2025 USL Championship playoffs on Saturday, November 1, at 7:30 p.m. ET at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. The match will stream on ESPN+, and tickets are available here.
NCFC enters the playoffs as the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, ending the regular season with a 13W-11L-6D record. Loudoun ended the regular season with a record of 12W-12L-6D
Loudoun and NCFC faced off in the regular season finale on Saturday, October 25, with NCFC winning, 1-0, to clinch the home playoff spot. Oalex Anderson scored the lone goal.
