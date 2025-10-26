North Carolina FC to Host Loudoun United in Quarterfinal Playoff Match Saturday
North Carolina FC to Host Loudoun United in Quarterfinal Playoff Match Saturday

Published on October 26, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
North Carolina FC fans enjoy the game
North Carolina FC fans enjoy the game
(North Carolina FC, Credit: Greg Ng)

CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC will host Loudoun United FC in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals of the 2025 USL Championship playoffs on Saturday, November 1, at 7:30 p.m. ET at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. The match will stream on ESPN+, and tickets are available here.

NCFC enters the playoffs as the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, ending the regular season with a 13W-11L-6D record. Loudoun ended the regular season with a record of 12W-12L-6D

Loudoun and NCFC faced off in the regular season finale on Saturday, October 25, with NCFC winning, 1-0, to clinch the home playoff spot. Oalex Anderson scored the lone goal.

Check out the North Carolina FC Statistics

