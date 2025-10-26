Rhode Island FC to Face Charleston Battery in Eastern Conference Quarterfinals
Published on October 26, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Rhode Island FC News Release
PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Following the conclusion of the 2025 USL Championship regular season, Rhode Island FC announced today that its Official Playoff Watch Party for its Eastern Conference Quarterfinal at Charleston Battery will take place at The Guild Brewing Company in Pawtucket. Kickoff from Patriots Point Soccer Stadium is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 2 at 2 p.m., and will be nationally televised on CBS Sports Network.
With limited capacity, fans are encouraged to RSVP for the Official Playoff Watch Party here.
After clinching its second-straight playoff berth and securing the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference standings, Rhode Island FC will head to South Carolina for a rematch of last year's Eastern Conference Final, where it defeated Charleston 2-1 and lifted its first-ever trophy. Earlier this season, the Ocean State club bested the Battery 1-0 at Centreville Bank Stadium on Aug. 30, delivering the No. 2 seed one of its only six losses in 2025.
Fans unable to make it to The Guild on Sunday can also visit a 2025 Guild Pub Partner to take in the action with fellow supporters.
For up-to-date information regarding Official Rhode Island FC Playoff Watch Parties, playoff scheduling and potential home playoff games at Centreville Bank Stadium, text "Playoffs 2025" to 401-249-4857.
