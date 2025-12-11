Rhode Island FC Announces 2026 Home Opener
Published on December 11, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Rhode Island FC News Release
PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC announced today that it will open the 2026 USL Championship season at Centreville Bank Stadium on Saturday, March 7, vs. Loudoun United FC at 2:30 p.m. The Home Opener, presented by Centreville Bank, will mark the beginning of RIFC's second season at the award-winning venue, with the full 2026 schedule to be announced.
Fans interested in being a part of the action in 2026 can secure their seats now by purchasing a season ticket membership or one of RIFC's various multi-game partial plans. The Home Opener 4-pack includes four tickets to the Home Opener, one Chip on a Trip and a pair of RIFC-themed socks starting at just $82! In celebration of the biggest soccer tournament in the world coming to Foxborough, Mass. this summer, fans can also take advantage of the Club & Country 5-game plan, which offers a ticket to the Home Opener, tickets to four other RIFC home games of their choice and a limited-edition country-themed RIFC scarf. The 5-game plan is also on sale now, which offers a ticket to the Home Opener and four other RIFC home games of the plan holder's choice in 2026, with prices starting at just $122.
For more information on 2026 season tickets and partial plans, call 401-389-4950 or visit rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.
