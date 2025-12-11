USL Championship Reveals 2026 Home Openers

Published on December 11, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - The USL Championship announced today the home openers for the 2026 season, with both the league's new arrivals set to kick off at home as part of a 10-game slate of action on the opening day of the regular season campaign.

Brooklyn FC will play its first game in the USL-C against Indy Eleven at Maimonides Park, while Sporting Club Jacksonville will welcome Hartford Athletic to Hodges Stadium on Saturday, March 7 to kick off their respective campaigns.

Other notable games on the opening day of the season see defending title-holders Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC visit Old Guard Shield rivals the Charleston Battery at Patriots Point, defending Western Conference title-holder FC Tulsa head to visit Sacramento Republic FC, and Players' Shield holder Louisville City FC visit in-state rival Lexington SC in the opening Commonwealth Cup clash of the season.

Regional clashes are also front and center as the season kicks off as Birmingham Legion FC plays host to the Tampa Bay Rowdies, El Paso Locomotive FC hosts Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, Monterey Bay FC hosts Oakland Roots SC, and San Antonio FC hosts Phoenix Rising FC.

Pittsburgh will play its home opener on Saturday, March 28 as it faces Sporting Club Jacksonville at Highmark Stadium.

The full 2026 USL Championship schedule will be released on Tuesday, December 16.

2026 USL Championship Home Openers

Saturday, March 7

Birmingham Legion FC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies

Brooklyn FC vs. Indy Eleven

Charleston Battery vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

El Paso Locomotive FC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Lexington SC vs. Louisville City FC

Monterey Bay FC vs. Oakland Roots SC

Rhode Island FC vs. Loudoun United FC

Sacramento Republic FC vs. FC Tulsa

San Antonio FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC

Sporting Club Jacksonville vs. Hartford Athletic

Saturday, March 14

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. Las Vegas Lights FC

Detroit City FC vs. Brooklyn FC

Louisville City FC vs. Miami FC

Oakland Roots SC vs. New Mexico United

Phoenix Rising FC vs. Orange County SC

FC Tulsa vs. San Antonio FC

Saturday, March 21

Indy Eleven vs. Detroit City FC

Loudoun United FC vs. Miami FC

Orange County SC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

Saturday, March 28

Hartford Athletic vs. Indy Eleven

Las Vegas Lights FC vs. Monterey Bay FC

New Mexico United vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. Sporting Club Jacksonville

Saturday, April 3

Miami FC vs. Hartford Athletic







