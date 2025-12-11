Vote Now: Rodrigo Lopez Nominated for Comeback Player of the Year

Published on December 11, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







After suffering an ACL tear midway through the 2025 campaign, many players might have called it quits. But Republic FC's longtime Captain Rodrigo Lopez has been defined by heart and the Indomitable Spirit. His return to the playing field this season has been nominated for the USL Championship's 2026 Comeback Player of the Year.

RoRo is unlike any other. Instead of hanging up the boots, he worked tirelessly to get back to full health and fitness and not only made his return to the pitch, but put in the types of performances that have made him a league legend. Across all competitions, he contributed four goals and 8 assists, earning him Team MVP honors.

On June 21, he netted his first goal since May 2024. On the road against Rhode Island FC, RoRo stepped up for a beautiful set piece that looked as if it could have been pulled from his 2014 highlight reel. And with the momentum from the stellar first goal, Sacramento began to pull away and doubled the lead just eight minutes later. The road win over the defending Eastern Conference Champions gave the Indomitable Club a big confidence boost at a crucial point of the season and opened up a stretch of seven straight undefeated matches to begin its climb up the Western Conference table.

RoRo continued to play an integral part in Republic FC's success as the season progressed. In August, he added five goal contributions in four appearances to earn a nomination for Player of the Month. The 38-year-old further cemented himself in league history on August 9 as he became the fourth player to record at least 40 goals and 50 assists. And when Sacramento needed its Captain to step up in the USL Jägermeister Cup Semifinal, RoRo left no room for doubt as he confidently converted the opening penalty of the decisive shootout. From there, the team went perfect from the spot to become the first USL Championship club to reach the Final in three different competitions.

Voting for Comeback Player of the Year is open now through 9:00 a.m. PT on December 16 at USLChampionship.com.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.