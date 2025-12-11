San Antonio FC Re-Signs Defender Nelson Flores Blanco

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC has re-signed defender Nelson Flores Blanco, pending league and federation approval. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Flores Blanco is set to return for SAFC, becoming the 15th returnee from the club's 2025 squad. He initially came to the Alamo City in June 2024 via transfer from North Carolina FC and has since played 2,925 minutes in 37 appearances across all competitions.

The El Salvador native had two stints with NCFC, first in 2018 followed by four seasons from 2021-24. In his most recent, he played three years in USL League One and was a part of the team's league title run in 2023 before making the move to USL Championship with the club in 2024. Prior to returning to North Carolina, he spent time in the National Independent Soccer Association with former members Oakland Roots SC and San Diego 1904 FC.

Internationally, Flores Blanco has made 19 caps for the El Salvador national team since his senior debut in 2017. He earned his most recent call-up in October 2024 for La Selecta's Concacaf Nations League matches.







