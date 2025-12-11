Oakland Roots Sports Club Announces Home Opener
Published on December 11, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots News Release
Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots Sports Club is set to kick off its eighth season of soccer and its second season at the Oakland Coliseum. Roots will take on New Mexico United in the home opener on March 14. The team will look to get off to a hot start with the support of the home crowd, aiming to match the record-setting attendance from the 2025 home opener.
Oakland Roots most recently faced New Mexico United in October on the road in a thrilling 3-3 draw. All-time, Oakland holds a record of 4 wins, 3 ties, and 2 losses in the series.
Additionally, Oakland Roots will open the season on the road against Monterey Bay in USL Championship play on March 7, which will also be Monterey Bay's home opener.
Limited single-game tickets will be available in the new year. However, you can guarantee access at the lowest price by securing a 2026 Season Ticket now. For more information about season tickets or planning your next group event with the Oakland Roots, contact us at tickets@rootssc.com or call (510) 488-1144.
