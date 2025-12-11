FC Tulsa Announces 2026 Home Opener on March 14 at ONEOK Field

TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa, in conjunction with the USL Championship, today announced its 2026 home opener, set for Saturday, March 14, when the club welcomes San Antonio FC to ONEOK Field. The match will be Tulsa's first chance to see the defending Western Conference Champions on home turf since their historic 2025 postseason run. Season tickets for 2026 are now on sale, and fans can secure their seats here.

While the 2026 season begins on the road for FC Tulsa on March 7 at Sacramento Republic FC, the March 14 home opener is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated in recent club history, signaling the start of a new era both for FC Tulsa and for the city's rapidly growing status as a soccer city.

"This home opener represents more than just the start of a new season," said Caleb Sewell, Sporting Director and GM. "It's a moment for Tulsa to come together, celebrate the momentum we built last year, and showcase the passion this city has for soccer."

New for the 2026 Season: FC Tulsa Sideline Club

FC Tulsa is introducing the all-new Sideline Club, offering fans an elevated matchday experience. Members will enjoy exclusive pre- and post-game field access, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information or to secure your Sideline Club experience, contact 918-727-2231 or tickets@fctulsa.com.

FC Tulsa will continue revealing returning players throughout the offseason, giving fans a first look at the familiar faces coming back to help defend the Western Conference title. The full 2026 USL Championship schedule will be released Tuesday, December 16.







