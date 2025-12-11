San Antonio FC Re-Signs Defender Rece Buckmaster

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC has re-signed defender Rece Buckmaster, pending league and federation approval. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Buckmaster joined SAFC in July 2024 following a stint with Hartford Athletic. Since then, the 29-year-old has made 41 appearances across all competitions for the Alamo City club. This year, he ended the season with the second-most interceptions and fourth-most clearances on the team.

Before his time in Connecticut, Buckmaster excelled in his second stretch at Memphis 901 FC (2022-23), producing two goals and five assists in 55 appearances while posting 86 clearances and 114 interceptions on the defensive end. The 27-year-old previously played every minute for Memphis during the 2020 season before signing with Indy Eleven in 2021.

The Indiana University product was drafted 32nd overall by the New York Red Bulls in the 2019 Major League Soccer SuperDraft, going on to split time between the first and second teams.







