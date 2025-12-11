Indy Eleven Signs Defender and Former UIndy Player Makel Rasheed

Published on December 11, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indianapolis - Indy Eleven has signed defender Makel Rasheed, pending league and federation approval. Per club policy, terms of the deal will not be disclosed. Additional information on player transactions and roster updates will be announced in the weeks ahead. Fans can follow upcoming player news on Indy Eleven social channels and at IndyEleven.com.

The 6'5, 202-pound Rasheed played for South Georgia Tormenta FC in USL League One in 2025, scoring four header goals and adding an assist with 23 fouls won. The 24-year-old led the team in blocks (26) and clearances (130) and was second in aerial duels won (49).

A 2023 MLS SuperDraft Round Three selection by Nashville SC (65th overall), Rasheed joined Tormenta FC after stints with Huntsville City FC in MLS NEXT Pro and Asheville City SC in USL League Two. The Rockville, Maryland, native developed with Asheville City across multiple seasons, where he was a mainstay in their back line and gained valuable USL experience.

At Xavier in 2023, Rasheed earned All-Region, All-BIG EAST First Team and All-Tournament Team recognition after helping the Musketeers to their first-ever BIG EAST Championship over #3 Georgetown by converting the opening penalty kick. In 2022, the All-BIG EAST Second Team and Academic All-BIG EAST performer was a key player on the Xavier squad that recorded the highest ranking in program history (#9) and had the fewest losses in a season (2), and the longest unbeaten streak to start a campaign (14 matches).

Rasheed began his collegiate career at the University of Indianapolis, helping the Greyhounds to a 47-7-8 record in three seasons with two NCAA Division II Tournament Semifinal appearances. He earned All-America and NCAA All-Tournament accolades and he was a two-time Great Lakes Valley Conference "Defensive Player of the Year" in 2020 and 2021.

Indy Eleven Roster (12/11/25)

Goalkeepers (2): Reice Charles-Cook, Eric Dick

Defenders (4): Pat Hogan, Josh O'Brien, Makel Rasheed, Hayden White

Midfielders (4): Jack Blake, Cam Lindley, Logan Neidlinger, Aodhan Quinn

Forwards (4): Edward Kizza, Bruno Rendon, Charlie Sharp, Dylan Sing







