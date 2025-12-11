Riverhounds' 2026 Home Opener, Season Opener Announced
Published on December 11, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release
PITTSBURGH - The first three matches of Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC's USL Championship title defense are on the books after the league revealed 2026 home openers for every club this afternoon.
The Hounds' home opener will come on Saturday, March 28, when the team hosts USL newcomers Sporting Club Jacksonville in the first match at Highmark Stadium since the Hounds' Eastern Conference Final triumph over Rhode Island last month. The Floridian side is one of two new teams in the Championship, along with Brooklyn FC, and it will be the first meeting between the sides as the Hounds celebrate their 2025 USL Final victory in front of the home crowd.
That home opener is the third match on the Hounds' USL schedule.
The Hounds will open the season with a marquee matchup, renewing the Championship's oldest rivalry on the road at the Charleston Battery on Saturday, March 7. The team also will be the opponent for the Tampa Bay Rowdies' home opener on Saturday, March 21.
Match times will be announced after the release of the full league schedule, which will include both regular-season matches and group stage contests for the 2026 USL Cup.
Season tickets and multi-game flex pack tickets are currently on sale. Visit riverhounds.com/tickets or contact the Highmark Stadium Box Office at 412-865-GOAL to get seats now for 2026.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 11, 2025
- Republic FC Adds Dynamic Playmaker Arturo Rodriguez - Sacramento Republic FC
- FC Tulsa Announces 2026 Home Opener on March 14 at ONEOK Field - FC Tulsa
- El Paso Locomotive FC's 2026 Home Opener Set for Saturday, March 7 - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Home Opener Set: March 14 - Phoenix Rising FC
- Battery's 2026 Home Opener Set for March 7 against Reigning Champs Pittsburgh - Charleston Battery
- Republic FC to Open 2026 Season at Home against FC Tulsa - Sacramento Republic FC
- LouCity's 2026 Home Opener Set for March 14 at Lynn Family Stadium - Louisville City FC
- Indy Eleven Home Opener on Saturday, March 21 - Indy Eleven
- Rowdies to Host Pittsburgh in 2026 Home Opener - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Rhode Island FC Announces 2026 Home Opener - Rhode Island FC
- New Mexico United Set for 2026 Home Opener on March 28 vs. Colorado Springs - New Mexico United
- Lexington Sporting Club to Host Louisville City FC in 2026 USL Championship Home Opener - Lexington Sporting Club
- USL Championship Reveals 2026 Home Openers - USL
- Riverhounds' 2026 Home Opener, Season Opener Announced - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Oakland Roots Sports Club Announces Home Opener - Oakland Roots
- Switchbacks FC Sign Midfielder Yosuke Hanya for the 2026 & 2027 Season - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- San Antonio FC Re-Signs Defender Rece Buckmaster - San Antonio FC
- Vote Now: Rodrigo Lopez Nominated for Comeback Player of the Year - Sacramento Republic FC
- Dayonn Harris Named Finalist for USL Championship Comeback Player of the Year - New Mexico United
- Indy Eleven Signs Defender and Former UIndy Player Makel Rasheed - Indy Eleven
