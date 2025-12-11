Riverhounds' 2026 Home Opener, Season Opener Announced

PITTSBURGH - The first three matches of Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC's USL Championship title defense are on the books after the league revealed 2026 home openers for every club this afternoon.

The Hounds' home opener will come on Saturday, March 28, when the team hosts USL newcomers Sporting Club Jacksonville in the first match at Highmark Stadium since the Hounds' Eastern Conference Final triumph over Rhode Island last month. The Floridian side is one of two new teams in the Championship, along with Brooklyn FC, and it will be the first meeting between the sides as the Hounds celebrate their 2025 USL Final victory in front of the home crowd.

That home opener is the third match on the Hounds' USL schedule.

The Hounds will open the season with a marquee matchup, renewing the Championship's oldest rivalry on the road at the Charleston Battery on Saturday, March 7. The team also will be the opponent for the Tampa Bay Rowdies' home opener on Saturday, March 21.

Match times will be announced after the release of the full league schedule, which will include both regular-season matches and group stage contests for the 2026 USL Cup.

Match times will be announced after the release of the full league schedule, which will include both regular-season matches and group stage contests for the 2026 USL Cup.







