Switchbacks FC Sign Midfielder Yosuke Hanya for the 2026 & 2027 Season

Published on December 11, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced today it has signed midfielder Yosuke Hanya to a multi-year contract covering the 2026 and 2027 USL Championship seasons. The agreement is pending league and federation approval.

Over the last two seasons, Hanya has been a key contributor for the Switchbacks while on loan from Colorado Rapids 2, appearing in 73 matches and adding six goals and 10 assists in that span.

Hanya originally joined Rapids 2 in 2022 and quickly became a standout performer. Across 50 matches, he accumulated 4,165 minutes, produced 17 goals and 13 assists, and earned a place on the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro Best XI. His performance also led to two first-team appearances with the Colorado Rapids.

"Yosuke coming back is a very important attacking threat that can cause a lot of problems for defenders throughout the league. His game IQ and work rate are also pieces that go under the radar, particularly on the defensive actions he provides," said Alan McCann. "He is coming back with a point to prove, which is very exciting for us, as it makes him more dangerous every time he reaches new levels in his development."

His collegiate journey began at Tokyo Gakugei University in 2017 before he transitioned to the University of Massachusetts, where he played 46 matches, scoring twice and registering 17 assists. Throughout his time at UMass, he compiled an impressive list of honors, including Atlantic 10 All-Rookie Team recognition, United Soccer Coaches First-Team All-Region, First-Team All-Atlantic 10, and United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-Region. In his graduate season, he added Atlantic 10 Second-Team and United Soccer Coaches All-Region Third-Team accolades.

Hanya's development traces back to FC Tokyo's youth system, beginning with the U-15s from 2011-2013, where he helped secure the Prince Takamado Trophy. From 2014-2016, he progressed through FC Tokyo's U-15, U-18, and U-23 sides. On the international stage, he earned selection to Japan's U-16 National Team in 2014 and later represented the Japan U-19 National Team in 2018.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to continue with this team for another two years," said Hanya. "I'll give everything I have to create more unforgettable moments with our fans and this club."

Name: Yosuke Hanya

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5 ¬Â² 8 ¬Â³

Date of Birth: January 30th, 1999

Age: 26

Hometown: Tokyo, Japan







