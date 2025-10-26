Orange County SC Punches Playoff Ticket with Late Game Winner Against Indy Eleven

Published on October 26, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Orange County SC entered Saturday nights game above the playoff line needing a win or draw against Indy Eleven to punch their ticket to the postseason and the Orange and Black rose to the occasion securing a decisive 2-1 victory and setting up a round 1 showdown with Sacramento Republic FC on Sunday November 2nd at 6pm/pt.

The match kicked off with everything on the line for Orange County SC, who needed nothing less than a win or draw to secure their place in the postseason. From the opening whistle, OCSC came out firing, controlling possession, dictating the tempo, and setting the tone with confident, attacking football. It was clear they intended to seize their destiny rather than wait for it to unfold.

In the 22nd minute, Orange County SC created its first real moment of danger after earning a direct free kick just outside the box. Stephen Kelly stepped up with confidence, but his powerful strike ricocheted off the wall and out for an OC corner. The ensuing service was whipped in with pace, only for Indy to clear their lines, but the pressure was far from over.

Just a minute later, OCSC struck with precision. Capitalizing on a missed pass from the Indy Eleven, Chris Hegardt delivered a perfectly weighted cross to the far side of the box, where a diving Vuk Latinovich met it with a thundering header, burying the ball into the net and sending Orange County into a 1-0 lead.

Indy pushed forward in search of an equalizer, but Orange County's midfield stood firm, relentless in the press and disciplined in their shape, refusing to let the Boys in Blue find space in the final third.

In the 36' minute, a rare lapse proved costly, when former OCSC standout Aodhan Quinn pounced on an errant pass and floated a pinpoint ball to the back post, where Romerio Williams slipped free of his marker and nodded it home, leveling the match at 1-1.

The second half opened in familiar fashion, with Orange County SC once again seizing control and pushing the tempo from the whistle. Their intent was clear, keep Indy on the back foot and reclaim the lead. In the 58th minute, Tristan Trager unleashed a fierce strike destined for the top corner, only to be denied by a sharp reaction save from goalkeeper Hunter Sulte.

As frustration mounted, Indy's composure began to crack. The Boys in Blue grew increasingly physical, racking up fouls and doing everything possible to disrupt OCSC's rhythm. But the pressure never relented. Just two minutes later, Ryan Doghman surged down the flank, cut inside, and fired a blistering shot toward the far post, forcing Sulte into another spectacular fingertip save to keep Indy level.

In the 88' minute, Ousmane Sylla looked to have delivered the decisive blow, slotting home what appeared to be the game-winner, only for the goal to be called off, leaving the sellout crowd in disbelief.

But Sylla wasn't finished.

Just a minute into stoppage time, he seized his moment again. Picking up a clever pass from Cheick Koné, Sylla unleashed a thunderous strike that ripped into the back of the net, this time with no doubt.

The dramatic late winner sealed a 2-1 victory, lifting Orange County SC into seventh place in the Western Conference and punching their ticket to the playoffs in unforgettable fashion.

Orange County SC will travel up north to face Sacramento in the quarterfinals on Sunday November 2nd at 6pm. The match will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network.

Milestones:

-Cheick Koné picked up his first professional assist

-This was Ousmane Sylla's second late game winner of the season netting his first goal of the season in the 90'+2 minute in the 10/15/25 win over San Antonio FC.

-This is OCSC's third consecutive season in a row clinching a playoff spot.

TEAM FIRST HALF SECOND HALF FULL TIME

OCSC 1 1 2

INDY 1 0 0

SCORING SUMMARY:

23' - Vuk Latinovich, OCSC (Assist Chris Hegardt)

36' - Romario Williams, Indy Eleven (Assist Aodhan Quinn)

90' +1 - Ousmane Sylla, OCSC

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:

ORANGE COUNTY SC:

80' Vuk Latinovich - Yellow Card

INDY ELEVEN:

45'+3 Romario Williams - Yellow Card

48' Jack Blake - Yellow Card

72' Benjamin Ofeimu - Yellow Card

ORANGE COUNTY SC LINEUP: (4-4-2)

Colin Shutler (GK); Nicholas Benalcazar, Vuk Latinovich, Ryan Doghman [C], Stephen Kelly, Malik Pinto, Kevin Partida (69' Ousmane Sylla), Chris Hegardt (81' Ashton Miles), Tristan Trager (69' Mouhamadou War), Bryce Jamison, Ethan Zubak

Unused subs: Tetsuya Kadono(GK); Cameron Dunbar, Roberto Molina, Tyson Espy, Cheick Koné, Gavin Karam

Head Coach: Danny Stone

Possession: 55% | Shots: 16 | Shots On Goal: 4 | Corners: 4 | Fouls: 15 | Offsides: 1 |

INDY ELEVEN LINEUP: (4-2-3-1)

Hunter Sulte (GK); James Musa (85 Hayden White), Brian Schaefer, Benjamin Ofeimu, Joseph Zalinsky, Cameron Lindley, James Murphy (67' Elvis Amoh), Bruno Rendon, Jack Blake, Aodhan Quinn, Romario Williams (85' Edward Kizza)

Unused subs: Luke Pruter (GK); Josh O'Brien, Brem Soumaoro,, Elliot Collier, Patrick Hogan

Head Coach: Danny Cruz

Possession: 45% | Shots: 13 | Shots On Goal: 3 | Corners: 5 | Fouls: 22 | Offsides: 3







United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.