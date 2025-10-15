OCSC Hosts San Antonio in Crucial Western Clash

Published on October 15, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Kickoff: Wednesday, October 15, 2025 (7:00 PM PDT)

Where: How to Watch: ESPN+, KCAL+, FanDuel Sports Network

Available in the U.K.: USL on YouTube

It's another big one at Championship Soccer Stadium as Orange County SC hosts San Antonio FC in a mid-October Western Conference showdown that feels equal parts playoff audition and battle for bragging rights.

OCSC is chasing momentum down the stretch, and with the table still tight in the West, every point carries weight. San Antonio comes in as one of the conference's most consistent sides this season, making this a classic "three points or bust" evening for the home crowd. The result could go a long way in shaping playoff seeding and confidence heading into the postseason push.

Expect a tactical chess match from the opening whistle. Both sides thrive on controlling tempo and possession through the midfield, where this game will likely be won or lost. For Orange County, the key will be establishing rhythm early, dictating play, when possible, then springing wide and unleashing their pacey runners when the moment opens up.

OCSC returns to The Champ on Saturday, October 18th, for a Beer Fest and a game against Louisville City. For tickets, click HERE.

YELLOW CARD FC

Fans should be ready for a physical contest on Wednesday night. The last time these two sides met, San Antonio committed 20 fouls without receiving a single card, their only match of 2025 across all competitions without a booking. It was a statistical anomaly for a team that leads the league with 87 yellow cards and has conceded 421 fouls this season. By contrast, Orange County sits at the opposite end of that spectrum, with the fewest fouls in the league at 347.

San Antonio's physicality often sets the tone, and Orange County will need to stay composed amid the inevitable challenges. The key defensive assignment will be Jorge Hernández, San Antonio's creative heartbeat and a consistent goal threat. Hernández is at his best when he drifts into pockets and dictates play on set pieces. OCSC's midfield and back line will need to track his movement and deny him space to operate.

For San Antonio, the focus will be on containing Ethan Zubak, whose hold-up play and movement in the box have powered OC's attack. Shutting down OC's primary striker will force the home side to play more laterally and could disrupt their attacking rhythm.

Defensively, San Antonio leans on captain Mitch Taintor to organize a tough, disciplined back line. They're more likely to concede fouls than goals, which means OC will have to be both creative and clinical to beat Richard Sánchez, who has been a steady presence between the posts. This is a San Antonio side that doesn't concede much, but they don't score much either.

If OCSC can neutralize Hernández, limit turnovers, and stay sharp in front of goal, a home win feels well within reach.

San Antonio FC 2024 USL League One Regular Season Record: 10-15-9

Goals Scored: 36 | Goals Allowed: 49 | Clean Sheets: 7

Players to Watch:

M Jorge Hernández

GK Richard Sánchez

FORTRESS CHAMP

Orange County SC returns to Irvine for the final three matches of the regular season, and with their playoff destiny in their own hands. The squad is finally getting healthy, key players are back in rhythm, and more names are finding the scoresheet each week. It's the kind of depth and momentum that could make all the difference in the final stretch.

OC's attack looks increasingly dangerous and more clinical with each outing. Cameron Dunbar and Tristan Trager have been electric on the wings, bringing pace, creativity, and service from the wide channels. Their ability to beat defenders and deliver quality balls to Ethan Zubak will be vital as the Orange and Black look to keep pressure on opposing backlines.

In midfield, Chris Hegardt and Stephen Kelly will have to win the second balls and control the middle, cutting off San Antonio's central runs and quick transitions. If they can link play quickly to Zubak and the wide attackers, OC can stretch San Antonio's shape and open up clear chances in front of the goal.

Defensively, Nico Benalcazar and Vuk Latinovich will need to stay sharp and organized, especially against San Antonio's counterattack. Maintaining a compact shape, winning aerial duels, and avoiding unnecessary fouls in high-risk areas will be crucial. And in goal, expect another commanding performance from Colin Shutler as he aims to backstop OCSC to another clean-sheet victory at home.

OCSC 2024 USL Championship Regular Season Record: 13-11-10

Goals Scored: 44 I Goals Allowed: 51 I Clean Sheets: 15

Players to Watch:

F Ethan Zubak

GK Colin Shutler

Orange County SC is 5-5-5 all-time against San Antonio FC (Last 5 against SA - 2-2-1)

Previous Matchup: 2025 USL Championship

Orange County SC 1-3 San Antonio FC (September 20, 2025, Toyota Field, TX)

Scoring Summary: 30' Diogo Pacheco (SA), 47' Nicky Hernandez (SA), 54' Nico Benalcazar (OC), 66' Jorge Hernandez (SA)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 15, 2025

