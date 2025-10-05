Orange County SC Earns a Point in 0-0 Stalemate Against El Paso Locomotive FC

Published on October 5, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







After a 2-1 loss on the road to Sacramento Republic FC, Orange County SC was hungry to seal a win and push itself over the playoff line in the match against El Paso Locomotive FC. Despite a hard-fought effort, the game ended in a goalless stalemate.

Within the first ten minutes, El Paso attempted to establish itself as a dominant force, but the flame fizzled as the first half progressed.

The Orange and Black fought hard for a goal throughout the match. The closest chance occurred in the 35' minute when Cameron Dunbar accepted a pass from Ryan Doghman for a shot. The ball, unfortunately, sailed over the bar, leaving the score knotted at zero.

The second half remained a back-and-forth battle between the teams to score. Orange County carried the possession in this half with 55% compared to El Paso's 45% possession.

16-year-old center back Tyson Espy made his home debut for the team when he was subbed on in the 77' minute. The newcomer played for the remainder of the match with four defensive contributions and a 94% pass accuracy.

The match ended after five minutes of added injury time with neither team scoring a goal. OCSC had its first clean sheet in eight games, with Colin Shutler making five saves on the night.

Orange County SC finished the match with 11 total shots, one being on target. El Paso Locomotive FC took 12 shots, five on target. Overall possession was 51% to OCSC and 49% to El Paso.

Orange County returns to Championship Stadium on October 15th for the California Classic game against San Antonio FC. For tickets, click HERE.

Milestones:

First clean sheet in 8 games

TEAM FIRST HALF SECOND HALF FULL TIME

OCSC 0 0 0

ELP 0 0 0

SCORING SUMMARY:

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:

ORANGE COUNTY SC

78' - Roberto Molina - Yellow Card

86' - Stephen Kelly - Yellow Card

90+3' - Malik Pinto - Yellow Card

EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC

38' - Mario Rodriguez - Yellow Card

66' - Roberto Coronado - Yellow Card

90+ 4' - Gabi Torres - Yellow Card

ORANGE COUNTY SC LINEUP: (4-2-3-1)

Colin Shutler (GK); Nicholas Benalcazar (77' Tyson Espy), Vuk Latinovich, Ryan Doghman [C], Stephen Kelly, Cameron Dunbar (61' Bryce Jamison), Malik Pinto, Chris Hegardt (77' Roberto Molina), Pedro Guimaraes, Ethan Zubak, Tristan Trager (71' Mouhamadou War)

Unused subs: Tetsuya Kadono(GK); Efren Solis, Ashton Miles, Cheick Koné, Gavin Karam

Head Coach: Danny Stone

Possession: 51% | Shots: 11| Shots On Goal: 1 | Corners: 5 | Fouls: 15 | Offsides: 2 |

EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC LINEUP: (4-1-3-2)

Sebastian Mora-Mora (GK); Amando Moreno (81' Christian Sorto), Wilmer Cabrera Jr., Gabriel Torres, Robert Coronado, Ricardo Ruiz, Tony Alfaro, Kofi Twumasi, Memo Diaz, Mario Rodriguez (57' Roberto Avila), Frank Daroma

Unused subs: Marco Canales(GK); Eric Calvillo, Wahab Ackwei, Omar Mora, Bryan Romero

Head Coach: Wilmer Cabrera

Possession: 49% | Shots: 12 | Shots On Goal: 5 | Corners: 8 | Fouls: 10 | Offsides: 0 |

Orange County SC v. El Paso Locomotive FC

2025 USL Championship | Matchday 26

Date: October 4, 2025

Venue: The Champ, Irvine







United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.