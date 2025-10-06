Rhode Island FC Jumps Above Playoff Line with Come-From-Behind 3-1 Win vs. Las Vegas Lights FC

Published on October 5, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release









Rhode Island FC forward JJ Williams

(Rhode Island FC) Rhode Island FC forward JJ Williams(Rhode Island FC)

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - After going down early in the second half, Rhode Island FC put on a show in front of 9,879 fans at Centreville Bank Stadium, downing Las Vegas Lights FC 3-1 to lift itself above the playoff line with a dramatic come-from-behind victory. A first career RIFC goal for Hugo Bacharach joined goals from Noah Fuson and JJ Williams as the RIFC attack showcased one of its most dominant displays of the season to keep its postseason hopes alive.

Despite the breathtaking finish, a tense first half saw very little attacking action from either club. With the exception of a long-range shot from Las Vegas Lights FC (9W-11T-7L) midfielder Giorgio Probo that nailed the left post in the 15th minute and a low effort from midfielder Tommy McNamara that forced the only save of the half out of Rhode Island FC (6W-14L-7T) goalkeeper Koke Vegas, neither side could come close to the back of the net in the opening 45 minutes.

The visitors immediately took control of the game less than a minute into the second half, putting itself in front when McNamara found second-half substitute Stefan Stojanovic on the right side of the 18-yard box. Taking the ball out of the air, the forward quickly slotted the ball across the goalmouth and into the bottom left corner to make it a 1-0 game with one of his first touches of the game.

Rhode Island FC responded positively to the goal, slowly growing into the game in the final 20 minutes. In the 72nd minute, Fuson played a dangerous ball to second-half substitute Dwayne Atkinson in the box, but the chance was cleared at the last second by a sliding Las Vegas defender. Four minutes later, Jojea Kwizera curled a cross to Williams, who snapped a header on frame that was saved by diving Las Vegas goalkeeper Raiko Arozorena. Arozorena came up huge again just seconds later, swiping away the follow-up effort to keep his side in front.

The momentum for the visitors was short-lived, however, as RIFC eventually found its equalizer in the 77th minute. In another push up the field, second-half substitute Maxi Rodriguez played a low ball to Bacharach at the top of the box, who immediately picked out the bottom-left corner with a long-range effort to score his first career goal for the Ocean State club and level the game.

Las Vegas nearly regained the lead with a pair of dangerous opportunities in the next three minutes, but Vegas was up to the task. In the 81st minute, McNamara broke through into a one-on-one position, but his curling effort was heroically palmed away by Vegas to deny one of Las Vegas's most dangerous chances of the night.

With a playoff spot on the line, Fuson sent Centreville Bank Stadium into euphoria in the 90th minute with a dramatic game-winning goal. After successfully clearing a Las Vegas corner, the Ocean State club immediately sped into a counter-attack with Clay Holstad sprinting past his marker in his own half with space to fly down the left wing. Closing in on goal with a three-on-two advantage, Holstad squared the ball across the top of the box to a wide-open Fuson, who hammered it home to give his side the come-from-behind lead.

The visitors did not go down easy, and nearly scored again after winning a series of five-straight corner kicks in second-half stoppage time. It came closest to finding a game-tying goal when Nate Jones sent a header goalward from close range, but Amos Shapiro-Thompson put his body on the line, sliding in and swiping the ball off the goal line at the last moment to keep Rhode Island FC in front.

In the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time, RIFC made Las Vegas pay for its missed chance when Williams forced a turnover in the midfield. Dribbling down the left wing and dropping three defenders on his way, the forward skillfully worked his way into the box and along the goal line before sneaking a shot past Arozarena to confirm a dramatic 3-1 win and lift the Ocean State club back above the playoff line.

Up next, Rhode Island FC will return to Centreville Bank Stadium for its final home game of the regular season when it hosts Tampa Bay Rowdies for Fan Appreciation Night on Saturday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. Tickets to the final home game are available now at rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.

GOAL SCORING RUNDOWN

LV - Stefan Stojanovic (Tommy McNamara), 46th minute: Stojanovic slots a low finish into the bottom left corner from the left side of the penalty area. RI 0, LV 1

RI - Hugo Bacharach (Maxi Rodriguez), 77th minute: Bacharach finds the bottom-left corner with a low shot from distance. RI 1, LV 1

RI - Noah Fuson (Clay Holstad), 90th minute: Fuson hammers Holstad's cross into the back of the net. RI 2, LV 1

RI - JJ Williams (Noah Fuson), 90+5th minute: Williams dribbles down the wing and into the box before slotting a close range shot into the goal. RI 3, LV 1

ADDITIONAL NOTES

Hamady Diop made his first career start for Rhode Island FC.

Grant Stoneman made his first start since June 21 after returning from a long-term injury absence in August.

Hugo Bacharach scored his first career goal for Rhode Island FC.

Noah Fuson scored his third goal of the regular season, and fourth of the year across all competitions.

Fuson also assisted JJ Williams's final goal, making it his first multi-contribution game of the season. The assist was his second in as many games, and club-leading 14th of his RIFC career.

Fuson's goal was the 12th of his RIFC career, which is third-most all-time.

Williams's goal was his second in as many games, and team-leading fifth of the regular season. The all-time leading scorer for RIFC now has 18 goals in two seasons.

Fuson assisted Williams for the second-straight game. It is the first time this season that two players have linked up to score in back-to-back contests.

Maxi Rodriguez collected his third assist of the season, tying Albert Dikwa "Chico" for the team lead.

Clay Holstad picked up his second assist of the year.

Rhode Island FC has scored in four-straight games, which is its longest such streak of the 2025 regular season.

The win was the first time Rhode Island FC has come back from behind to earn a win since a 2-1 win vs. FC Tulsa on September 21, 2024.

With the win, Rhode Island FC moved back into the final playoff position in the Eastern Conference standings.

PLAYER OF THE GAME: Noah Fuson

Images from this story







United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.