New Mexico United Clinches Playoff Spot with Dramatic 1-0 Win Over Phoenix Rising FC

Phoenix, AZ - - New Mexico United (13-10-4, 43 pts) secured a place in the 2025 USL Championship Playoffs with a dramatic 1-0 road victory over Western Conference rival Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday night. In one of the league's most challenging venues, United displayed poise, determination, and resilience to earn a crucial three points and continue their late-season surge.

From the opening whistle, United imposed their game, controlling possession and keeping Phoenix pinned deep in their own half for much of the first 45 minutes. The Black & Yellow created multiple dangerous opportunities while maintaining a solid defensive shape.

The intensity continued into the second half, with United pressing forward and remaining disciplined at the back. Goalkeeper Kris Shakes delivered the save of the night in the 63rd minute, making a spectacular one-handed stop in a one-on-one situation to preserve the clean sheet.

As the match edged into stoppage time, United's persistence was rewarded. In the 96th minute, a foul inside the box resulted in a penalty for New Mexico. Captain Talen Maples stepped up and calmly converted from the spot, sealing a dramatic victory and officially punching the club's ticket to the postseason for a fourth consecutive year.

Stats Summary: PHX/NM

Shots: 9/10

Shots on Goal: 3/3

Saves: 2/4

Corners Won: 4/2

Fouls: 13/12

Misconduct Summary:

PHX: Charlie Dennis (Yellow Card - 40')

NM: Gedion Zelalem (Yellow Card - 47')

PHX: Carl Sainte (Yellow Card - 69')

PHX: Pape Boye (Yellow Card - 95')

PHX: Hope Avayevu (Yellow Card - 90 +9')

Up Next:

New Mexico United is set to return to Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park - for the final three home matches of the 2025 regular season. With playoff implications on the line, the club will look to capitalize on recent momentum and deliver strong performances in front of the home crowd.

The homestand kicks off on Saturday, October 11 at 7:00 p.m. MT with Oktoberfest Night, as United takes on Orange County SC. The evening will feature a festive blend of soccer, community celebration, and playoff energy.

United continues the push up the Western Conference standings on Sunday, October 19 at 3:00 p.m. MT, when they host Oakland Roots SC. With critical points on the line, the match promises to be a high-stakes battle.

The regular season concludes on Friday, October 24 at 7:00 p.m. MT with Blackout Night against Rhode Island FC. A fan-favorite tradition, Blackout Night offers one of the most electric atmospheres of the year and sets the stage for a dramatic finale under the lights.

Tickets for all three matches are available now.

