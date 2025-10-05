Phoenix Rising Falls, 1-0, to New Mexico United

Phoenix Rising's Noble Okello and New Mexico United's Talen Maples in action

Phoenix Rising upped its intensity against New Mexico United, but couldn't extend its unbeaten run to eight matches, falling 1-0 to its Southwestern rivals on October 4 at Phoenix Rising Stadium.

"It was tough," defender Rafael Czichos said following the match. "We knew it was going to be a tough game, and we wanted to raise the intensity compared to the last few weeks. I think that's what we did today- we were fighting."

Saturday marked Rising's penultimate home match. With three games to play in the regular season, the club sits 8th in the West, but just four points back of fourth. Its remaining matches come at North Carolina FC (Oct. 10) and Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC (Oct. 25), with its home finale against San Antonio FC (Oct. 18).

"We have to keep trusting in the process, because we can only control what we can control," Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah said. "We cannot control all the teams or the outcomes. Tomorrow, we have 24 hours of disappointment. Monday, we get back to work."

MOURSOU MAKES HIS FIRST START

A week after making his Rising debut, midfielder Jean-Éric Moursou made his first start for the club, going 90 minutes against New Mexico and drawing a pair of fouls while leading the team with 11 possessions won.

"You talk about a guy who just comes in and gives everything that he has," Kah said after the match. (Moursou's) very good in his anticipation, very good on the ball, and he's going to get better from here."

The aggression and intensity are traits Moursou's teammates have picked up on both in training and now on the field during matches.

"He's exactly the player we need," Czichos said. "When you watch our practice and when you see him every day on the field, (Moursou) is always 120%. It hurts to play against him, but that's good for us."

GOAL-SCORING PLAYS

NM - Talen Maples (penalty kick), 90+5 minute: From the spot, Talen Maples used his right foot to send the ball into the right side of the net.

NOTES

-Saturday marked the third meeting between Phoenix Rising and New Mexico United of the 2025 season in all competitions.

-Rising finished the season 1-1-1 against their rivals in all competitions in 2025.

-Midfielder Jean-Éric Moursou made his first-ever start with Rising.

-As the final month of the regular season begins, Rising ended the first weekend in 8th place with 33 points.

-It sits just four points off fourth place with three games to play in the regular season.

NEXT GAME

Rising next returns to the road to face North Carolina FC at 4:00 p.m. (PT) on Friday, October 10, at WakeMed Soccer Park. The match will be broadcast on AZFS and CBS Sports Golazo Network with radio coverage on Rising Radio (team socials).

Phoenix Rising (7-8-12, 33pts) vs New Mexico United (13-10-4, 43pts)

October 4, 2025 - Phoenix Rising Stadium (Phoenix, Ariz.)

Goals by Half 1 2 FT

Phoenix Rising 0 0 0

New Mexico United 0 1 1

Scoring Summary:

NM: Maples (penalty kick), 90+7

Misconduct Summary:

PHX: Dennis (caution), 40

NM: Zelalem (caution), 40+2

PHX: Sainté (caution), 69

PHX: Boye (caution), 90+5

PHX: Avayevu (caution), 90+10

Lineups:

PHX: GK Rakovsky, D Boye, D Czichos (Flood, 86), D Essengue, D Smith, M Scearce, M Moursou, M Sainté (Avayevu, 72), M Dennis, M Cabral (Johnson, 64), F Sacko

Substitutes Not Used: GK Shaw, GK Henry, D Rizzo, M Balanzar, M Okello, F Formella

TOTAL SHOTS: 9 (Multiple players, 2); SHOTS ON GOAL: 3 (Sacko, 2); FOULS: 13 (Multiple players, 2); OFFSIDES: 5; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 2

NM: GK Shakes, D Gloster, D Maples, D Seymore, D Lindsey, M Zelalem, M Bailey, M Harris (Archimede, 76), M Vargas (Noel, 55), M Akale, F Hurst (Amang, 90+4)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Tambakis, D Ryden, D Keller, M Jabang

TOTAL SHOTS: 10 (Hurst, 3) SHOTS ON GOAL: 3 (Multiple players, 1); FOULS: 13 (Zelalem, 3) OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 2; SAVES: 4

Referee: Atahan Yaya

Assistant Referees: Matthew Schwartz, Brendan Lucas

Fourth Official: Kevin Lewis

Attendance: 5,323

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.

