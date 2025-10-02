Rising Extends Defender Collin Smith Through 2027 Season

Published on October 2, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release









Phoenix Rising FC defender Collin Smith

(Phoenix Rising FC) Phoenix Rising FC defender Collin Smith(Phoenix Rising FC)

PHOENIX - Phoenix Rising FC today announced it has signed defender Collin Smith to a contract extension through the 2027 season, pending league and federation approval.

Smith, 21, joined Rising ahead of the 2025 season from Rhode Island FC. The outside back has made three goal contributions (1G, 2A) in his first season with the club, netting his first goal against Detroit City FC on April 12.

"Phoenix is my home away from home," Smith said. "From the coaching staff to the front office, top to bottom, there are a lot of great people around me. All those things made it the right decision to stay."

Smith is one of six Rising players to surpass 1,500 minutes played in the regular season. Notably, he has started 17 of the 20 regular season matches he has been available.

"I'm fortunate to have worked with (Smith) prior, and to have him trust me with his growth and development means a lot," Rising Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah said. "(The extension) is a straight testament to him, but also in the trust he has put in me and the club to help with his development."

Transaction: Phoenix Rising signs defender Collin Smith to a contract extension through the 2027 season, pending league and federation approval.

Images from this story







United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.