Republic FC Clinches Playoff Spot with Victory over Orange County SC

Published on October 2, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







On a lively Wednesday at Heart Health Park, Sacramento Republic FC secured all three points with a 2-1 win over Orange County. With the stands full, the Indomitable Club punched its ticket to the postseason, its 11th appearance in 12 seasons.

Blake Willey and Dominik Wanner led Sacramento's aggressive attack in the early moments. In the 4th minute, Wanner beat his defender to carry the ball forward. His shot was deflected away by OC goalkeeper Colin Shutler, but the ball popped out right to Willey for a close-range one touch shot, but the attempt narrowly went over the target.

The Indomitable Club would not be denied for long. A long throw from AJ Edwards was headed away and once again it was Willey who had a go at goal, this time on target with a low shot. The goalkeeper made the initial save but Wanner jumped on the rebound to find the opening goal in the seventh minute.

Wanner nearly struck again just before halftime. In the 45th minute, he took hold of a loose ball and drove to the top of the box, unleashing a strong effort on goal, testing the keeper.

Orange County wouldn't register their first chance on goal until the 51st minute when they were awarded a penalty for a handball in the box. Orange County forward Ethan Zubak converted the penalty and leveled the match. Minutes later, the visitors were awarded another dangerous set piece just outside the box. The initial ball was deflected off the wall in the direction of goal, but Vitiello was alert and gathered the loose ball safely.

Sacramento had another good opportunity in the 63' minute when AJ Edwards was pulled down outside the box. The free kick was taken by Lewis Jamieson whose curling effort towards the goal was saved by the opposition keeper.

Second half substitute Christian Parano immediately made his presence felt. In the 74th minute Parano beat his defender, played a quick one-two and volleyed the returning ball on target, forcing a strong save out of the opposition keeper. The substitutes continued to make their mark as Jack Gurr weaved around the touchline and played a ball right across the face of goal, where Khori Bennett was perfectly positioned to finish.

The club's 12th win of the season officially secures a berth in the playoff. Sacramento has now qualified for the playoffs in 11 of its 12 campaigns, a testament to The Indomitable Club's consistency. With three points earned today Republic FC sit three points out of first place, with a game in hand. Now the focus turns to Saturday, when Sacramento hosts Hartford Athletic for the USL Jägermeister Cup Final. Republic FC is the only team in the league to reach the Final in three different competitions and could become the first USL Championship team to lift the USL Cup trophy. Kickoff from Heart Health Park is at 7:00 p.m. and limited tickets are still remaining at SacRepublicFC.com

Sacramento Republic FC 2 - 1 Orange County SC

USL Championship

Heart Health Park, Sacramento, California

October 1, 2025

Scoring Summary: SAC - Dominik Wanner 7', Khori Bennett (Jack Gurr) 87'; OC - Ethan Zubak (penalty) 52'

Misconduct Summary: SAC - Justin Portillo (caution) 2', AJ Edwards (caution) 59'; OC - Ashton Miles (caution) 45', Ethan Zubak (caution) 90+2'

Sacramento Republic FC: Danny Vitiello, Jared Timmer (C) (Lee Desmond 45'), Chibi Ukaegbu, Cody Baker, Ryan Spaulding (Michel Benitez 58'), AJ Edwards (Jack Gurr 83'), Justin Portillo, Blake Willey, Luis Felipe, Dominik Wanner (Cristian Parano 71'), Lewis Jamieson (Khori Bennett 71')

Unused substitutes: Jared Mazzola, Freddy Kleemann, Nick Ross, Da'vian Kimbrough

Stats: Shots: 13, Shots on Goal: 7, Saves: 1, Fouls: 11, Corner Kicks: 5, Offsides: 0

Orange County SC: Colin Shutler, Ryan Doghman (C), Vuk Latinovich, Ashton Miles (Tyson Espy 89'), Pedro Guimaraes, Malik Pinto (Cheick Kone 90+2'), Cameron Dunbar (Mouhamadou War 89'), Chris Hegardt (Roberto Molina 89'), Stephen Kelly, Bryce Jamison (Tristan Trager 73'), Ethan Zubak

Unused Substitutes: Nico Benalcazar, Efren Solis, Gavin Karam, Tetsuya Kadono

Stats: Shots: 14, Shots on Goal: 2, Saves: 5, Fouls: 7, Corner Kicks: 5, Offsides: 1







United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.