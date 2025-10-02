Preview: Hounds at Miami FC

Published on October 2, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







The final month of the regular season has arrived, and the Hounds have a chance to make another late-year march up the standings when they visit Miami FC on Saturday night.

The Hounds cannot clinch a playoff spot on their own Saturday, but a win coupled with a Rhode Island FC loss on Sunday would ensure the Hounds qualify for the postseason for a team-best eighth consecutive year. Add in that a win, coupled with other favorable results, could see the team leap into the Eastern Conference's top four, and there's plenty of reason for the Hounds to be switched on against a Miami team that has struggled over the past two months.

Augi Williams netted the only goal from the penalty spot in Sunday's 1-0 win over Las Vegas, and the Hounds now have the chance to win three consecutive USL Championship matches for the first time in 2025 - their lone previous three-match wins streak included a Jägermeister Cup triumph.

As for Williams, he has a team-leading eight goals, putting him two away from a fifth career double-digit goal season. That would also mean the Hounds have had at least one 10-goal player in 10 straight full seasons (excluding the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign), a streak that began with current assistant coach Rob Vincent in 2015.

The Hounds are getting healthier after the return of Jackson Walti in a substitute role last match, leaving only Perrin Barnes (ankle) on the shelf beside Aidan O'Toole, whose rehab from season-ending knee surgery is progressing well.

Miami, meanwhile, has gone more than three months since its last victory back in June over the front-running Charleston Battery. But that drought doesn't mean the hosts have been easy beats.

Miami's last four matches have been a trio of 1-0 losses, with a scoreless draw with Las Vegas sandwiched in the middle, and the Hounds were fortunate to salvage a draw in the teams' first meeting, when Charles Ahl scored late in a 1-1 draw July 29 in Pittsburgh. Couple that with the performance of Francisco Bonfiglio, who scored in the first match against the Hounds and is still tied for second in the Championship with 13 goals, and the Hounds will need to be on their guard in Florida.

The Hounds are hoping this October will be like the others since Bob Lilley took over before the 2018 season. In regular-season matches during October, the Hounds are 13-3-6 under Lilley, including the 4-0-0 finish last season that began with a Bertin Jacquesson hat trick-powered win in Miami.

Fans can catch the match live on KDKA+, and the stream will be carried by ESPN+. KDKA+ also will re-air the match at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Match info

Riverhounds (10-9-7) vs. Miami FC (5-15-6)

Date: Saturday, Oct. 4

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Pitbull Stadium, Miami, Fla.

Odds: Hounds +105 / Draw +220 / Miami +250 at Fan Duel

TV: KDKA+

Streaming: ESPN+

Live statistics: USL Championship Match Center

Live updates: @RiverhoundsSC on X/Twitter

Match hashtags: #MIAvPIT and #Grittsburgh







