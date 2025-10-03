Match Preview: FC Tulsa vs. Lexington SC

Published on October 2, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA, Okla. - After three weeks on the road, FC Tulsa is finally back home this Saturday night. Picture the lights of ONEOK Field, a loyal fan crowd and the suspense, palpable, as the first-place Western Conference leaders chase a top-four-finish playoff position. Kickoff against Lexington SC is at 7:00 p.m. CST, and will stream live on ESPN+

From the tunnel to the terraces, Saturday will also be a reunion of incredible legacy players. Alumni from FC Tulsa and Tulsa Roughnecks will join the fanfare at ONEOK including: Jorge Corrales Cordero, Lebo Moloto, Matthew Rogers, Brady Ballew, and Victor Moreland. Players, fans, and alumni are invited to celebrate the legacy of soccer in Tulsa and ring in the next chapter with FC Tulsa having the chance to earn the city's first home playoff match since 1983.

Saturday's opponent brings familiar faces in Marcus Epps, Milo Yosef, and Blaine Ferri, who all sported Tulsa's crest in recent seasons. On the Scissortails' side of the team sheet, Eliot Goldthorp joined the squad on loan from Lexington on June 6, while Lucas Stauffer joined on a permanent transfer from the Greens on April 24 to add to the roster overlap.

The history between both clubs is still fresh after meeting for the first time this season on May 18. Lexington controlled early, but Tulsa finished strong, a 2-0 win with goals from Taylor Calheira and Lamar Batista. That night set the tone for Saturday's clash as each team pushes for different playoff implications.

FC Tulsa have been a continuous presence in the top rung of the Western Conference ladder in the latter half of the season, occupying the top of the table since July 16 following the 2-1 home win against Monterey Bay FC. With a three-point gap between second-place Sacramento Republic FC (44 pts.), the Scissortails will be keen to continue fighting for their perch as the regular season winds down.

While the Black and Gold have clinched their first USL Championship Playoff berth since 2021, the team is now chasing the club's first-ever home playoff match and aiming to rewrite single-season records:

Most Points: 47 (2021) - currently tied, with a chance to set a new club record

Most Wins: 14 (2017, 2021) - just one away from matching it

Most Goals Scored: 49 (2015, 2021) - currently at 41 goals this season

Lamar Batista (9,949 minutes) and Patrick Seagrist (9,729 minutes) are close to reaching 10,000 minutes in the USL Championship, while Lucas Stauffer is two games away from his 100th career USL Championship regular season appearance. Taylor Calheira has tallied 12 goals on the season thus far, tying former FC Tulsa standouts Phillip Goodrum (2023) and Joaquin Rivas (2018); with his next goal, Calheira will set a new single-season scoring record for the franchise.

Join FC Tulsa at ONEOK Field on Saturday, October 4, at 7:00 p.m. for College/Homecoming Night. The first 1,000 fans will take home a free t-shirt, and college students can secure tickets for just $8 with a valid student ID at the box office.

Tickets to all remaining home games are available online at www.fctulsa.com/single-match-tickets/ or by calling 918-727-2231.







