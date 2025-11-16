FC Tulsa Captures First Western Conference Title in 3-0 Win Over New Mexico United, Shatters Franchise Attendance Record

Published on November 16, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa claimed the first piece of silverware in the club's 10-year history after an emphatic 3-0 win against New Mexico United on Saturday. A brace from forward Taylor Calheira and a strike from midfielder Jamie Webber crowned the Scissortails as the 2025 Western Conference Champions, in front of a record-breaking crowd of 9,180 at ONEOK Field, and set up a USL Championship Final clash against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC next Saturday.

The Black and Gold flooded forward early, as frontmen Taylor Calheira, Kalil ElMedkhar, and Alex Dalou generated a barrage of chances in the opening 15 minutes that forced United goalkeeper Kristopher Shakes to scramble between the posts. In the 11th minute, Dalou powered a header toward the bottom-left corner, only for Shakes to push it away with a sharp save.

The breakthrough arrived in the 39th minute, when Calheira found space in the heart of the box and buried a right-footed finish to tally Tulsa's first goal on the scoresheet. New Mexico pushed for a response through the remaining stretch of the first half, but were held to zero shots to Tulsa's 12 shots (six on target) heading into halftime.

FC Tulsa carried their first-half momentum straight into the second, doubling their lead in the 57th minute. A close-range chance fell to Calheira, who pounced on a loose ball after ElMedkhar's header was stopped, firing home his second goal of the night from point-blank range. New Mexico tried to regroup with four substitutions just after the hour mark, and nearly pulled one back in the 67th minute via midfielder Dayonn Harris, but his shot struck the crossbar and was ultimately cleared.

The match was put out of reach in the 76th minute, when Dalou slipped a perfectly weighted through ball into the right side of the box for Webber, who slipped a calm right-footed finish underneath the opposing goaltender to triple the deficit. The Scissortails held off a series of desperate measures from the visitors through the final six minutes of stoppage time, ultimately claiming the Western Conference trophy and a spot in the USL Championship Final after the final whistle.

The USL Championship Final Is Coming to Tulsa - Mark your calendars for Saturday, November 22, at 11 a.m., as the Scissortails welcome Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC to ONEOK Field. All eyes on Tulsa as they host a USL Championship Final for the first time in franchise history. Another sellout crowd is expected - secure your tickets at www.fctulsa.com/single-match-tickets or call 918-727-2231.

What they said...

Head Coach Luke Spencer

"From day one, we wanted to be a team that could beat anyone - and staying consistent, week by week, is what's gotten us to where we want to go."

Forward Taylor Calheira

"It's been a great week. I'm so thankful for everyone and glory to God. We've worked so hard for this season, and today it paid off. We keep going - we have one more game left."

Defender Lamar Batista

"Coach showed us a picture of our trophy case, a really nice, huge trophy case, and it's empty. Now it's very special that we get to put our first trophy in there."

USL Championship Playoffs Western Conference Final Match Summary

FC Tulsa 3:0 New Mexico United

ONEOK Field - Saturday, November 15, 2025

Match Stats: USL Championship Match Center - TULvNM

Match Highlights: USL Championship Playoffs Western Conference Finals - TULvNM

Goals

TUL - Taylor Calheira (Jamie Webber) 39'

TUL - Taylor Calheira (unassisted) 57'

TUL - Jamie Webber (Alex Dalou) 76'

Disciplinary

NM - Valentin Noël (Yellow card) 43'

NM - Zico Bailey (Yellow card) 73'

Lineups

FC Tulsa (4-3-3): Tyler Deric; Travian Sousa, Delentz Pierre, Ian Carlo Souza Daniel (Abdoulaye Cissoko 90+2'), Lamar Batista; Jamie Webber, Giordano Colli, Lucas Stauffer (Harvey St Clair 74'); Kalil ElMedkhar (Owen Damm 74'), Alex Dalou (Stefan Lukić 87'), Taylor Calheira (Trevor Amann 90+2')

Bench: Johan Peñaranda; Andrew Booth

New Mexico United (5-2-3): Kristopher Shakes; Christopher Gloster, Kalen Ryden, Kipp Keller, Talen Maples (Jaylin Lindsey 66'), Zico Bailey (Ousman Jabang 82'); Gedion Zelalem, Valentin Noël; Mukwelle Akale (Thomas Amang 66'), Greg Hurst (Luther Archimede 66'), Dayonn Harris

Bench: Alexander Tambakis; William Seymore







