Rivals Bound by History, Fueled by Passion: United vs. Phoenix Rising

Published on October 2, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Separated by just over 420 miles of desert highway, the rivalry between New Mexico United and Phoenix Rising FC is one of the fiercest in the USL Championship. What started as a routine Western Conference matchup has grown into a deeply personal, geographically charged grudge match. Representing two of the Southwest's most passionate soccer communities, Albuquerque and Phoenix's close proximity has only raised the stakes and intensified every encounter.

This weekend, the battle shifts to enemy territory. With the match scheduled for Saturday in Phoenix, United fans aren't staying home - they're rallying in force. For these fans, this isn't just another road trip - it's a chance to prove that distance means nothing when you're united by passion. Wherever United goes, Somos Unidos follows.

Since United's inaugural season in 2019, the head-to-head record has leaned slightly in Phoenix's favor. Across all competitions, New Mexico holds a 6-8-2 record against Rising - a testament to how fiercely contested these matchups have been. Rarely are these games one-sided; more often, they're decided in the final minutes, marked by late goals, high drama, and playoff-level intensity. Each meeting adds another chapter to a rivalry that continues to grow in both passion and significance.

Adding to the rivalry's intensity are the players who've crossed the divide. Greg Hurst switched from Phoenix to New Mexico in 2023, making every game against his former club personal. Santi Moar, once a fan favorite in Albuquerque, moved to Phoenix in 2020 before returning to United three years later - a full-circle journey that deepened his connection with the New Mexico faithful. Meanwhile, Carl Sainte, a product of United's development system, now represents Phoenix. Kevaughn Frater, known for his explosive play, starred for Rising before cementing his legacy with United. Even Sam Hamilton, a steady presence in United's midfield through 2023, spent time on loan with Phoenix back in 2017. These shared histories add another layer of emotion and tension every time the two sides meet.

As the 2025 playoffs approach, both teams are battling for position in the tightly contested USL Western Conference. New Mexico United currently sit third with 40 points, solidly in playoff contention, while Phoenix Rising holds seventh place with 33 points, fighting to climb into the postseason. Their most recent meeting was a hard-fought, intense clash decided in the final moments - exactly the kind of game this rivalry is known for. Saturday's match offers both teams more than just points; it's a chance to assert dominance and set the tone for what lies ahead.

The rivalry has been shaped by a series of unforgettable moments that continue to fuel its competitive fire.

In 2019, United shocked Phoenix with a stunning U.S. Open Cup victory, marking one of the club's earliest landmark wins. The rivalry became more personal in 2020, when fan-favorite Santi Moar moved to Phoenix, leaving a lasting sting among United supporters. Phoenix answered back in the 2022 U.S. Open Cup, knocking United out 2-1, but later that year, United responded with a historic 7-0 dismantling of Phoenix at the UNM Soccer Complex - tying for one of the highest single-game goal totals in USL Championship history. The back-and-forth continued in 2023, when United defeated Phoenix 2-1 in the U.S. Open Cup at The Lab, and in 2024, United claimed their biggest playoff victory over Phoenix with another 2-1 win in the USL Championship quarterfinals. Most recently, the 2025 Jägermeister Cup clash went down to the wire, with Phoenix edging United 6-5 in a dramatic penalty shootout. Each of these moments has deepened the rivalry, making it as much about pride and passion as points on the board.

As this rivalry evolves, one thing remains undeniable: it's more than just a game. It's a battle for pride, a test of loyalty, and a clash that ignites the passion of two devoted fanbases. History, geography, and fiercely contested moments fuel every meeting, turning each match into a high-stakes showdown neither side can afford to lose. This weekend in Phoenix, the intensity will be palpable, the atmosphere electric, and the desire to claim supremacy fiercer than ever. For United and their fans, it's not just about winning - it's about proving that Somos Unidos isn't just a slogan, but a way of life.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 2, 2025

