What to Watch as Rising Continues Its Playoff Push

Published on October 1, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







With four games remaining in the regular season, Phoenix Rising looks to close its regular-season slate strong. Currently sitting 7th in the Western Conference with 33 points, and four points back of fourth place, here's what to keep an eye on as Rising chases a spot in the 2025 postseason.

Influx of Transfers Looking to Make an Impact

Rising has geared up for its playoff push with a handful of incoming transfers. The club most recently brought in defender Rafael Czichos, who joined Rising with over 200 appearances between his time with Chicago Fire in MLS and multiple teams in the German Bundesliga. Czichos has already started three matches for Rising.

A few days before Czichos signed, Rising added forward Kelvin Arase from German 3. Liga's SV Waldhof Mannheim. Arase spent three seasons with his former club, where he made 10 goal contributions. With two assists in two games for Rising, he has already flashed his playmaking ability in Phoenix.

Daniel Flores, a native of Tucson, also joined the club on loan from Liga MX side Club Deportivo Chivas Guadalajara. The left back made his debut August 23rd against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and has been a mainstay in the lineup ever since.

All three have not only come in and been impactful, but have done so immediately. Rising's match against El Paso Locomotive FC on August 30th saw Arase and Flores notch their first goal contributions. Czichos' experience has shown as well. During his first start at Phoenix Rising Stadium, against Las Vegas Lights FC on September 5, he could be seen consistently talking to teammates, even after substitued out of the game.

Rising Seeks Separation

Phoenix finds itself in the middle of a tightly contested playoff race with just five games left this season. Rising currently occupy the seventh seed out West, but only six points separate the eighth seed from the fourth.

Two Constants

Forward Ihsan Sacko and midfielder Hope Avayevu have suited up in all 26 of Rising's games to date. Avayevu has 15 (6G, 9A) goal contributions in the regular season season, while Sacko has 13 (7G, 6A). They're one and two on the team, proving themselves to be a dynamic duo.

"(The relationship) has been there since the beginning of the season," Avayevu said following Rising's game against Sacramento Republic FC on September 13. "We're continuing to work together to make sure we can continue to help the team. You first have to be able to have a connection with the attackers up top to be able to connect with them to score goals."

Getting Hot at the Right Time

Dating back to August 16th, Phoenix has been on a seven-game run of results. They've played a wide array of teams during this streak-teams in the East and West, top and bottom of the table, home and away-proving that the Rising are becoming battle tested, and what they're capable of is sustainable.

Important Games at Home

After last weekend's match, Rising now has two home games remaining this season, both of which will come against Western Conference opposition. Kah's squad finshes its 2025 home slate against New Mexico United (Oct. 4) and San Antonio FC (Oct. 18). Both clubs currently sit ahead of Rising in the Western Conference table.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.