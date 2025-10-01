Roots Suffer Midweek Defeat in El Paso 3-1

Published on October 1, 2025

El Paso opened the scoring early, with Amando Moreno slotting home a cross in the first minute to give the home side a 1-0 lead.

The hosts then doubled their lead inside five minutes, as a deflected shot off the foot of Eric Calvillo found the back of the net to make it 2-0 in favor of El Paso.

Oakland began to find their footing after the slow start, but the score remained 2-0 at halftime.

Roots came out of the half with two changes, bringing in Danny Trejo and Danny Gomez to try to turn the match.

Despite the subs, El Paso extended their lead to 3-0 with a bicycle kick and a second goal from Amando Moreno.

Oakland fought till the end and found one goal back in the 90th minute through Peter Wilson as the game ended 3-1 in favor of El Paso.

Roots return home for their next action as they host Harford Athletic on Tuesday October 7th at 7PM PT.

USL Championship | October 1, 2025

Venue: Southwest University Park, El Paso, Texas

Kickoff: 11:00 AM PT

Weather: 81 degrees, sunny

SCORELINE:

OAK: 1

ELP: 3

SCORING SUMMARY:

ELP: Amando Moreno 1'

ELP: Eric Calvillo 5'

ELP: Amando Moreno 65'

OAK: Peter Wilson 90+'

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:

OAK: Camden Riley 45+' (yellow card)

ELP: Beto Avila 64' (yellow card)

ELP: Sebastian Mora-Mora 81' (yellow card)

OAKLAND ROOTS LINEUP: Camden Riley, Wolfgang Prentice (Faysal Bettache), Peter Wilson, Panos Armenakas, Tyler Gibson, Neveal Hackshaw, Bobosi Byaruhanga (Abdirizak Mohamed), EJ Johnson (Danny Trejo), Morey Doner (Jürgen Damm), Raphael Spiegel, Ali Elmasnaouy (Daniel Gomez)

Unused subs: Kendall Mcintosh, Kai Greene

Shots: 9 | Shots On Goal: 3| Corner Kicks: 3 | Fouls: 9| Offside: 5

EL PASO LINEUP: Jahmali Waite (Sebastian Mora-Mora), Ricky Ruiz, Tony Alfaro, Kofi Twumasi (Wahab Ackwei), Memo Diaz, Robert Coronado, Eric Calvillo (Emiliano Rodriguez), Gabi Torres, Amando Moreno, Beto Avila (Frank Daroma), Wilmer Cabrera (Christian Sorto)

Unused subs: Bryan Romero, Kenneth Hoban, Joseluis Villagomez, Omar Mora

Shots: 8 | Shots On Goal: 5 | Corner Kicks:5 | Fouls: 12 | Offside: 4

