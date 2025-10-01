Spooky Saturday: Switchbacks vs San Antonio
Published on October 1, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release
On Saturday, October 4th, the Switchbacks are back under the lights at Weidner Field for a Halloween celebration like no other. And it's not just any match. It's a heated rivalry against San Antonio FC that you won't want to miss.
The party kicks off early! Swing by the Sea of Cyan, presented by Farmer's Insurance, before kickoff for our first-ever Trunk or Treat. Load up on candy, enjoy family-friendly Halloween fun, and don't forget to wear your best costume for a chance to win prizes in the costume contest.
Get ready to cheer on your Switchbacks as they battle San Antonio in a high-stakes rivalry battle. Don't miss out and get your tickets.
Spend your weekend at Weidner Field and join us for Dead Man's Brewfest on Friday, October 3rd. Weidner Field will transform into the ultimate festival grounds for a night packed with craft beers, spirits, wine, and music. Whether you're a die-hard beer lover or just here for the vibes, this is the fall party you've been waiting for, so get your tickets NOW.
Special Deal: If you show our box office your 2025 Brewfest ticket, you can unlock $10 Switchbacks tickets to this Saturday's match against San Antonio.
