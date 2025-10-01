Match Preview: Phoenix Rising vs New Mexico United

Published on October 1, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







Phoenix Rising extended its unbeaten run to seven straight matches last Saturday, as midfielder Charlie Dennis netted a brace and forward Rémi Cabral scoring from the penalty spot in a 3-3 draw against Oakland Roots SC on September 27 at Phoenix Rising Stadium.

This Saturday, Rising will play one of its final home matches against long-time rivals New Mexico United. With Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah's side currently ranked seventh and New Mexico third out West, the stakes couldn't be much higher with playoff positioning on the line.

"When it's derby week you're not playing for yourself, you're playing for the fans," Kah said. "When you get an opportunity in your lifetime, you have to take it. I don't want to play football anymore, but I wish I could play derby games."

GAMEDAY INFORMATION

WHAT: Phoenix Rising FC vs New Mexico United

WHEN: Saturday, October 4, 2025 (7:00 p.m. PT)

WHERE: Phoenix Rising Stadium (Phoenix, Ariz.)

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN: AZFS, ESPN+, KDUS 1060 AM (English), La Onda 99.5 FM (Spanish)

CHASING ALL THREE

Last Saturday's match marked the seventh game in a row without a loss for Rising, and a fifth consecutive draw. Although any points are positive in the table, as playoffs near the club is looking to gain security in the postseason picture at a much quicker rate.

"It was disappointing to start like that," midfielder Charlie Dennis said following the match against Oakland. "Again we come back from three goals, which isn't easy. It shows what we got in the locker room, the character, the fight, that we're never going to give up."

With seven wins so far this season, Rising is looking to recapture the success it found between May 10 and June 7, when it picked up four victories in five matches. The club has one last opportunity to string together three-point performances with just four matches left to play in the regular season.

WRAPPING UP THE 2025 HOME SLATE

As the conclusion of the 2025 regular season nears, so does Rising's opportunities to play in front of its home fans at Phoenix Rising Stadium.

"The fans were quality tonight," Dennis said following the Oakland match. "They stuck with us. I know watching a start like that must have been frustrating, so we really appreciated their support."

The club has two more chances to play in front of those same fans in the regular season, against New Mexico United on October 4 and its home finale against San Antonio FC on October 18. The goal after that, of course, is to host a home playoff match come early Novermber and have those fans in their corner for 90 minutes once again.

A RIVALRY IN THE DESERT

Rising and New Mexico United face off for the third and final time in all competitions this Saturday, October 4. New Mexico currently sits third in the Western Conference (12-10-4, 40 pts) with four wins in its last six matches. Rising won the first regular season match 2-1 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on May 10, with the second match (in USL Jägermeister Cup play) ending in a 3-3 draw on May 31 at Phoenix Rising Stadium.

New Mexico United is led by forward Greg Hurst, who has scored five goals this season, and forward Mukwelle Akale, who has six assists. The team's aggressive attack ranks third in the Western Conference, just seven points behind conference leaders FC Tulsa. Rising is 6-3-2 in regular season play against New Mexico and is currently on a two match winning streak.

"These games matter," Kah said. "Every game matters, but you want to put something extra on this one, especially against your rivals. You better be ready."







United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.