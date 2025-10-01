El Paso Locomotive FC Use Fast Start to Dismantle Oakland Roots SC

Published on October 1, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

EL PASO, Texas - After a slow September, El Paso Locomotive FC hit the ground running on Wednesday afternoon with two goals in the opening five minutes en route to a 3-1 victory over Oakland Roots SC at Southwest University Park.

Amando Moreno tapped home a cross from Gabi Torres just 43 seconds into the match which was the fastest goal of the year for Locomotive and the second fastest in the USL Championship this season. Eric Calvillo also got on the scoresheet early to double the lead four minutes later.

Los Locos faced some pressure from the visitors for the rest of the first half as they were outshot 8-5. Jahmali Waite came up with two huge saves, however, while the back line ensured most of the chances allowed were from tough angles.

Things were a bit more back-and-forth in the second half before Moreno got on the board again, this time with an overhead effort, to make it three for Locomotive. A late goal from Oakland prevented the shutout, but El Paso were able to pick up a crucial three points to start the final month of the regular season.

GAME NOTES

Amando Moreno recorded his third multi-goal match in a Locomotive jersey, bringing up to nine goals on the season.

Gabi Torres recorded his seventh assist in league play which ties him for the all-time club single season record. This was his tenth assist across all competitions.

Eric Calvillo scored his fourth goal of the season while also adding his second assist which have happened in back-to-back matches.

Beto Avila recorded his fourth assist in league play tying him for second for El Paso.

Jahmali Waite was replaced by Sebastian Mora-Mora in the 65th minute after an apparent leg injury.

FORECAST: 85ºF, sunny

SCORING SUMMARY

ELP - Amando Moreno 1' (Gabi Torres), 72' (Eric Calvillo), Calvillo 5' (Beto Avila)

OAK - Peter Wilson 90'+2' (Danny Gomez)

LINEUPS

ELP - (4-3-3) Jahmali Waite (Sebastian Mora-Mora 65'), Ricky Ruiz, Tony Alfaro, Kofi Twumasi (Wahab Ackwei 65'), Memo Diaz, Robert Coronado, Eric Calvillo (Emiliano Rodriguez 75'), Gabi Torres, Amando Moreno, Beto Avila (Frank Daroma 65'), Andy Cabrera (Christian Sorto 81')

Subs Not Used: Bryan Romero, Kenneth Hoban, Jose Villagomez, Omar Mora

OAK - (4-1-4-1) Raphael Spiegel, Ali Elmasnaouy (Danny Gomez 45'), Neveal Hackshaw, Camden Riley, Bobosi Byaruhanga (Abdi Mohamed 76'), Tyler Gibson, Panos Armenakas, Wolfgang Prentice (Faysal Bettache 56'), Emmanuel Johnson (Danny Trejo 45'), Morey Doner (Jürgen Damm 69'), Peter Wilson

Subs Not Used: Kendall McIntosh, Kai Greene

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ELP - Beto Avila (Yellow) 64', Sebastian Mora-Mora (Yellow) 81'

OAK - Camden Riley (Yellow) 45'+3'

MATCH STATS: ELP | OAK

GOALS: 3|1

ASSISTS: 3|1

POSSESSION: 46|55

SHOTS: 8|9

SHOTS ON GOAL: 5|3

SAVES: 2|2

FOULS: 12|9

OFFSIDES: 4|5

CORNERS: 5|3

UP NEXT: El Paso Locomotive FC have a quick turnaround as they head out west to face Orange County SC on Saturday, October 4 at 8 p.m. MT at Championship Soccer Stadium. The match will be streamed on ESPN+.







