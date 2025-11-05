El Paso Locomotive FC's USL Academy Team Takes Home 2025 Cactus League Title

EL PASO, Texas - The U20 USL Academy team for El Paso Locomotive FC finished off an undefeated Cactus League campaign this fall by securing the 2025 Cactus League title, the first championship at this level in the program's history.

"It has been a privilege to watch this group play, grow and truly come together as one," Locomotive Youth Soccer director Ulysus Torres said. "The U20 team embodies what we value most at El Paso Locomotive FC - selflessness, hard work and a collective drive for excellence. Our staff has led with dedication and purpose, establishing a new benchmark for success within our academy. The future is bright for our youth program, and this achievement is just the beginning."

The team finished undefeated through ten matches with eight wins and two draws. They compiled 41 goals and only allowed nine, ending the season as the best offensive and defensive team in the division. Below are the results from this season:

Date Opponent Score

May 9 FC Tucson W, 5-3

July 14 New Mexico United W, 4-0

August 24 Barca Residency Academy D, 1-1

August 30 Phoenix Rising FC W, 2-0

September 17 UDA NMSU W, 6-1

October 5 FC Tucson W, 7-0

October 11 Phoenix Rising FC W, 7-2

October 15 UDA NMSU W, 3-0

October 25 Barca Residency Academy D, 1-1

November 2 New Mexico United W, 5-1

"Winning the USLA Cactus league is a testament to our long-term vision," Locomotive Academy director Alex Pozo said. "Our focus has always been on developing local, intelligent and confident players who understand the game deeply. Success at this level validates that pathway and shows that development and performance can go hand in hand."

The success of the U20 Academy team would not be possible without the following coaches and youth soccer staff:

Alex Pozo, USL Academy U20 Team Head Coach

Sean Taylor, USL Academy U20 Team Assistant Coach

Jair Olivares, Academy Coordinator

Denisse Yeverino, Youth Soccer Athletic Trainer

Ivan Meza, Goalkeeper Coach

Graham Collopy, USL Academy Game Analyst

Abigail Garcia, Youth Soccer Operations Manager

Fernando Torres, Performance Specialist

Veronica Ramos, Operations Support Staff







