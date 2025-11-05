Match Preview: Phoenix Rising at FC Tulsa

Published on November 5, 2025

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







Goalkeeper Patrick Rakovsky held a fourth consecutive clean sheet, while midfielder Charlie Dennis netted the game-winning goal from the penalty spot in the 86th minute as Phoenix Rising took down El Paso Locomotive FC 1-0 to secure a spot in the USL Championship Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals on November 1.

On Saturday, November 8, No. 5 Rising will face No. 1 FC Tulsa for a fourth matchup in 2025 across all competitions. With a spot in the conference finals on the line, Rising turns its attention to Tulsa with dreams of replicating its road-heavy playoff run in 2023 which resulted in the club's first-ever championship.

"We're very happy, very content," midfielder JP Scearce said following the win in El Paso. "We did what we wanted to, which is win the match. I think we controlled the game well, we played our game and stuck to what we wanted to do. Now we head to Tulsa."

GAMEDAY INFORMATION

WHAT: Phoenix Rising FC at FC Tulsa

WHEN: Saturday, November 8, 2025 (6:00 p.m. MST)

WHERE: ONEOK Field (Tulsa, OK.)

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN: 3TV, ESPN+, Rising Radio (team socials)

SHUTOUT AFTER SHUTOUT

Saturday's match showcased Rising's biggest strength over the season's final month. Rising's defense, which hasn't conceded a goal in open play in over 428 minutes, held El Paso without a shot in the first 30 minutes of the match, and allowed zero goals as the club advanced to the Western Conference Semifinals for the first time since 2023.

In the second half last Saturday, Rising could shift its focus from not only defending, but defending with a man advantage after El Paso went down to 10 men.

"I think it did (change the match)," midfielder JP Scearce said. "There was a change in how we played after that play. We were up a man and were less pressured. We had more control of the ball and we were more calm moving it around and finding the spaces. Once the goal came with the penalty, we just had to defend."

On Saturday, Rising will look to bring that same defensive tenacity to Tulsa.

A STRONG LINEUP

After a regular season in which its lineup has changed drastically game in and game out, Rising has found some consistency in its squad selections during the stretch run of 2025. The consistency has only resulted in positive things for Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah's side, from a run of four consecutive clean sheets to consistency in attack.

"We know what this group is capable of," Kah said. "I know what the individuals are capable of. The players want to play, but they know the most important part is the collective."

Additionally, Rising brought its regular-season form into the postseason, picking up its 11th result in 12 matches dating back to August 2. The club has more shutouts in the past month (4) than it had in the first seven months of the regular season (3).

"We have been more of a unit," midfielder Charlie Dennis said. "Defensively, we have not given up chances and we're also scoring at the other end. It speaks volumes to the players because it was a team effort tonight."

HEADING TO TULSA

Rising and FC Tulsa have a history of tough matches. Notably, in the team's 15 total matches played, Rising has won six, lost five, and tied four in all competitions. The two most recent matches between the teams ended in 1-1 draws, including a win in penalties to advance in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on April 16. Notably, Rising is the only team to pick up more than one result in Tulsa this season.

Led by Taylor Calheira (15 goals), Stefan Lukic and Kalil ElMedkhar (6 goals), FC Tulsa finished as the best team in the Western Conference by nine points (57). Notably, it hasn't lost a home match since April, and has dropped points just once in its last six matches dating back to October 4.

"You're going to play tough teams in the playoffs," Dennis said. "(FC Tulsa) won the Western Conference, so we know what they're capable of, but we're in a good run of form right now and we also play well away from home and we're confident going there."







