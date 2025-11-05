FC Tulsa's Luke Spencer Named USL Championship Coach of the Month for October

Published on November 5, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa is proud to announce that Head Coach Luke Spencer has been named the USL Championship Coach of the Month for October after guiding the club to an undefeated final stretch that clinched the top spot in the Western Conference for the first time in franchise history.

Spencer, in his first year as head coach, led the Scissortails to three wins and a draw in the final month of regular-season play, capping off a record-breaking campaign that included club highs in wins (16), points, and a +8 goal differential in October. The team's consistency, discipline, and attacking prowess secured FC Tulsa its first-ever home playoff match and solidified the club as one of the league's premier contenders.

"You play the whole season to show you're consistent, that you can consistently win," said Spencer following the regular-season finale against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on October 25. "Now it's about what we do with the No. 1 seed and how we make the most of home-field advantage."

Spencer previously earned Coach of the Month honors in July, when the team was in the midst of a club-record 14-match unbeaten streak. His leadership and tactical vision have defined a transformational year for the club and its supporters.

"Luke's leadership and commitment to excellence have been instrumental this season. His ability to inspire the players and help us set a new standard has been incredible to watch," said FC Tulsa General Manager Caleb Sewell, "What Luke and the staff have accomplished so far this season has been amazing and we look forward to continued success moving forward."

The recognition marks the second time Spencer has been honored this season, earning 45% of the national vote from the USL Championship National Media Panel and Technical Committee.

The Black and Gold now turn their attention to the Western Conference Semifinals, hosting Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday, November 8 at 7:00 p.m. at ONEOK Field.

The Black and Gold now turn their attention to the Western Conference Semifinals, hosting Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday, November 8 at 7:00 p.m. at ONEOK Field.







