Tulsa Rallies Behind FC Tulsa at Packed Playoff Pep Rally at McNellie's

Published on October 29, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tulsa showed up big last night as fans filled McNellie's Pub Patio downtown for FC Tulsa's Playoff Pep Rally, setting the tone for a historic weekend ahead.

A double rainbow crossed the sky just as the gates opened at 6:00 p.m. for the Pep Rally. Players, Coaches, fans, all stood in awe of the significant sign that the night was sure to be special.

Supporters came out in full force to celebrate the club's return to postseason play, with all FC Tulsa players in attendance for autographs, selfies, and plenty of high-fives. Fans got a sneak peek at the official Playoff Rally Towel and grabbed one of the limited-edition 1983-inspired tees that celebrate Tulsa's proud soccer legacy.

The atmosphere was electric and featured live music, cold drinks, delicious food, and a full crowd of smiling supporters ready to make history. Not even the cold, drizzly weather could dampen the spirits.!

The costume contest was a highlight of the night, featuring creative fan favorites like Punky Brewster, Mario, the FC Tulsa Cow, #1 Fan, even Head Coach Luke Spencer himself, and more!

Speeches from FC Tulsa Co-Owner and President Ryan Craft, Head Coach Luke Spencer, Technical Director and General Manager Caleb Sewell, and goalkeeper Johan Peñaranda were given to pump up the crowd, and to show the fans appreciation as they recognized the incredible history making season so far.

The supporters group, 83 United, had their President, Steve Hitz, rallied the crowd with a series of chants to ensure those in attendance were hyped heading into this weekend's Quarterfinal match.

"This is what Tulsa soccer is all about-community, energy, and pride," said one fan.

With playoff soccer returning to ONEOK Field for the first time in over four decades, the message was loud and clear, Tulsa is ready.

FC Tulsa will kickoff the 2025 USL Championship Playoffs this Saturday, November 1 at ONEOK Field against Colorado Switchbacks FC. Don't miss the first home playoff match in Tulsa since 1983, as well as $1 Beer Section Night and a rally towel giveaway. Seven sections are already sold out and seats are going fast, so secure your tickets now at fctulsa.com/single-match-tickets or by calling 918-727-2231.







