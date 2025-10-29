How the USL Coach Scholarship Program Helped New Mexico United's David Estrada Level Up

Published on October 29, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Having played for a decade in the professional ranks, making more than 200 appearances across all competitions, David Estrada's focus began to move toward his next step in the game.

The veteran midfielder, whose career began at Seattle Sounders FC in Major League Soccer before stints at clubs including Sacramento Republic FC, the Charlotte Independence and New Mexico United in the USL Championship, wanted to move into the coaching ranks, but was facing the daunting challenge that faces most players as their time on the field comes to an end.

"The transition from full-time player to retirement was one of the toughest challenges I've faced," Estrada told uslsoccer.com recently.

At the same time, the United Soccer League was introducing a new program, the USL Coach License Scholarship, aimed at helping coaches make their way forward in the game's professional and pre-professional ranks.

Estrada was one of those awarded a scholarship, allowing him to take his USSF "Senior A" License. In turn, it allowed him to launch the next phase of his journey in the game.

"This scholarship provided professional development opportunities that would have otherwise been out of reach," he said. "New Mexico United supported my transition into the community side of the club, but I always had my sights set on developing the next generation of players in our state and across the country. The scholarship helped me gain the tools and confidence to do just that."

New Mexico United's David Estrada was part of the USL Coach License Scholarship program in its first year in 2022, allowing him to take his USSF "Senior A" License.

Estrada is among numerous current coaches and players who have been part of the program. Since its launch in 2022 - where Estrada was joined by former Birmingham Legion FC player Ryan James, Morris Elite's Steph Savino and Asheville City's Kristin Eggert as scholarship recipients - the USL Coach License Scholarship has provided opportunities for advancement in the game.

This year, those scholarship opportunities are expanding, with United Soccer League partners Charly and Gainbridge joining Kwik Goal in supporting the program.

For Estrada, his selection to receive the scholarship at a key moment in his coaching journey not only gave him confidence he was ready to make the next step in his pathway but also provided him the tools to improve and make an impact on New Mexico United's Academy and First Team programs upon completion of the course.

"This scholarship gave me the confidence and preparedness to lead at any level within the club," said Estrada. "The instructors and peers I learned from modeled what it means to be both a coach and an educator. The experience has elevated my approach to player development, and I still reference and adapt course materials to fit our environment. My players benefit directly from that continued learning and reflection."

Applications are currently being accepted for the 2025 Coach License Scholarship, with a deadline of Thursday, Nov. 13 at 5 p.m. ET for submissions.

"I would strongly encourage any coach committed to growth to apply for the USL Coach License Scholarship," said Estrada. "Our environments only improve when we, as coaches, are willing to learn and evolve.

"As a former player, I always felt I was a better player toward the end of my career - though not every coach might have agreed! As a coach, I try to maintain that same mindset: that my best years are always ahead of me."







United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.