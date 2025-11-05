Rhode Island FC to Face North Carolina FC in Eastern Conference Semifinals

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Following Rhode Island FC's penalty-shootout win at Charleston Battery in the 2025 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals on Sunday, Rhode Island FC announced today that the Official Playoff Watch Party for its Eastern Conference Semifinal at North Carolina FC will take place at The Guild Brewing Company in Pawtucket. Kickoff from First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park on Saturday is scheduled for 7 p.m. on ESPN+.

With limited capacity, fans are encouraged to RSVP for the Official Playoff Watch Party here.

After securing the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference standings, Rhode Island FC traveled to No. 2 Charleston to kick off its postseason campaign, and advanced to the Eastern Conference Semifinals after its first-ever penalty-shootout win delivered the Battery a postseason road upset for the second-straight year.

Next, the Ocean State club will head back to First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park to face North Carolina FC for the second time in a one-month span. Rhode Island FC defeated NCFC 2-1 in its first-ever win at Centreville Bank Stadium on June 14, before battling to a 0-0 tie in North Carolina on Oct. 18 that officially clinched its second-straight USL Championship Playoff berth. This time around, a spot in the Eastern Conference Final for the second-straight year is on the line.

Fans unable to make it to The Guild on Sunday for the Eastern Conference Semifinal Watch Party can also visit a 2025 Guild Pub Partner to take in the action with fellow supporters.

For up-to-date information regarding Official Rhode Island FC Playoff Watch Parties, playoff scheduling and potential home playoff games at Centreville Bank Stadium, text "Playoffs 2025" to 401-249-4857.







