RIFC Faces No. 2 Charleston Battery Today in Eastern Conference Quarterfinals

Published on November 2, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







Rhode Island FC travels to Patriots Point Soccer Stadium to face Charleston Battery in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals of the 2025 USL Championship Playoffs.

WHO

Charleston Battery

Rhode Island FC

WHEN

Sunday, Nov. 2

2:00 p.m. ET

WHERE

Patriots Point Soccer Stadium

85 Patriots Point Rd.

Mt Pleasant, SC 29464

BROADCAST

CBS Sports Network

RADIO

790 The Score (790 AM)

SiriusXM Channel 963

OFFICIAL RHODE ISLAND FC WATCH PARTY

The Guild Brewing Company

461 Main Street

Pawtucket, RI 02860

GAME PREVIEW

Charleston Battery's 19W-6L-5T record in the 2025 regular season not only made club history, but was the second-best record in the league behind only Player's Shield winners Louisville City FC. Despite playing four fewer games than previous seasons, Charleston's 19 wins set a club-record in its USL Championship era for the third-straight season and was the second-highest win total in the league behind Louisville. The South Carolina club's six losses were the third-fewest in the league, behind only the two No. 1 seeds in each conference, Louisville City FC and FC Tulsa. Since Charleston's 1-0 defeat at Rhode Island FC on Aug. 30, it fell just once in its final eight regular season games, out-scoring opponents 17-9 with a 4W-1L-3T record. The Battery has been near-unbeatable at Patriots Point Soccer Stadium, losing just once with a 12W-1L-2T record, including the club's 2-0 win vs. Rhode Island FC on March 15. Charleston's blistering attack is led by the league-leading duo of Cal Jennings and MD Myers, who finished the regular season with 17 and 15 goals, respectively.

Rhode Island FC finished the 2025 regular season with a 10W-12L-8T record, earning 38 points and advancing to its second-straight postseason with the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference standings. Despite its 2-1 loss at New Mexico United last time out, much of RIFC's success came late in the season, as the Ocean State club has lost just one of its last seven games with a 4W-1L-2T record. Over the final seven games of the season, RIFC held the third-best run of form in the USL Championship. The Ocean State club scored 13 goals in that stretch, which accounted for 44 percent of its regular season goals. The uptick in scoring included a trend of three-straight games from Sept. 26-Oct. 11 where it scored multiple goals, which was the longest such streak of the year. On the defensive side of the ball, goalkeeper Koke Vegas has kept five clean sheets in his last seven games, conceding just four goals. Vegas finished second in the league with 11 clean sheets, and four saves shy of 250 career regular-season stops. The Spaniard finished second in the USL Championship Golden Glove race, conceding just 0.86 goals per game.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.