North Carolina FC Rides Early Goal to Playoff Win over Loudoun United FC

by Fran Stuchbury

Published on November 2, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

North Carolina FC vs. Loudoun United FC

(North Carolina FC, Credit: Fran Stuchbury) North Carolina FC vs. Loudoun United FC(North Carolina FC, Credit: Fran Stuchbury)

Thanks to an early score, third seed North Carolina FC defeated sixth seed Loudoun United FC 1-0 in the United Soccer League Championship Eastern Conference Quarterfinal in front of 2,005 fans at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C., Saturday evening.

It was NCFC's first-ever win in the USL Championship playoffs.

"Extremely proud of this group," said North Carolina Head Coach John Bradford. "To play the same team we played last week, to go on the go on the road to secure a home playoff game and get another 1-0 result, speaks to the character of the group: to be able to turn around to come back and get a win."

NCFC scored in the sixth minute with a goal from forward Oalex Anderson. He had scored five times during the regular season.

"I'm very direct; the minute it gets on my feet I am going go straight to the the goal," said Anderson. "This has always been me since I was small, even though it may not happen the first couple of times I keep doing that. We always know this game is going be difficult. It was how the game went last week, grinding a 1-0 win and to come here get another 1-0 win, we have been working hard all week for this. We know what kind of team they are, a very possessive team. We have been working hard to defend them. We came into this game with a mission and we completed it."

"From start to finish, his performance was everything we needed," Bradford added. "He understands what time of year it is and what kind of performance he needs to put in our group and be successful; both sides of the ball, defending well, stretching it well. We continue to need big things from him. It's massive, when you are in a playoff game to kind of open up when the game goes on. When you have the lead, the confidence helps you a little in what you are trying to achieve."

North Carolina goalkeeper Oliver Semmle made two saves to earn a clean sheet for the third game in a row.

"I think we gave Loudoun a good battle; they gave us a good battle," said Semmle. "It definitely was not easy. It was not pretty either, but moving on is all that counts. So we are happy and play another game next week."

"They're a good team; they have a lot of attacking options," Bradford explained. "We soaked up a lot of pressure. We had to, but at the same time guys stepped up and Oliver was one of those guys that kept the ball out of the net."

With seventh-seed Rhode Island FC defeating the second-seed Charleston Battery, North Carolina FC will host Rhode Island in an Eastern Conference Semifinal matchup next weekend.

