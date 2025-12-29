Phoenix Rising Announces Theme Games for 2026 Season

Published on December 29, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







Phoenix Rising FC today unveiled its 2026 theme game and gate giveaway schedule ahead of its 10th anniversary season. Out of the club's 17 scheduled home matches, 10 will be special theme games complete with exclusive gate giveaways, merchandise lines, promotions and more.

Don't wait to be a part of all these great games. Season tickets are available now for the club's historic season. Be among the first to select a match by placing a deposit for a partial plan (on sale Jan. 5) or group package (on sale Jan. 9), while single-match tickets go on sale January 21. Season ticket members will receive first dibs at limited gate giveaways, with early entry 15 minutes before gates open only on theme games. For more information, visit phxrisingfc.com/tickets.

Rising will celebrate at least two theme games in the months of March, May, September and October. Additionally, Modelo $1 Beer Nights will return for Rising's matches against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC (4/25), Orange County SC (5/16) and El Paso Locomotive FC (9/19). ¬â¹Those who arrive early will be able to enjoy special entertainment in the concourse as well as a host of other pre-match activities.

Prefer to plan a family outing with your youngest Rising enthusiasts? Kids eat free at the club's early-afternoon "Family Day" match on March 21, with a complimentary, kid-friendly meal. For a more immersive experience, those through the age of 12 will be invited onto the pitch to attempt a penalty kick following at least eight home games throughout the season.

"As we enter our 10th season, we wanted to create matchday experiences that honor both our history and our incredible supporters," Phoenix Rising President Bobby Dulle said. "From player autograph sessions and on-field penalty kick opportunities to theme nights with exclusive giveaways, we're giving fans access and experiences they simply can't get anywhere else in the Valley. That personal connection between players and fans has always been part of Rising's identity, and we're doubling down on it in our anniversary season."

Once again, supporters can expect unparalleled access to players and coaching staff both before and after matches. Designated spots both pitchside and by the tunnel will return, where fans can interact with and receive autographs as well as snap a photo with their favorite players. From Darnell King crowns to Oktoberfest steins, here is more of what fans can expect at select Rising home matches in 2026.

MARCH

3/14 vs. Orange County SC

Theme: Legends Night

Giveaway: Drogba's "Magic" Water Bottle

What to Know: Celebrate the start of Rising's 10th anniversary season by honoring several of the club's all-time legends. There will be possibilities to encounter Rising alumni throughout the night, with the gate giveaway a Didier Drogba water bottle, providing supporters the opportunity to create their own "Drogba magic water" moment.

3/21 vs. Oakland Roots SC

Theme: Family Day

Giveaway: Darnell King Crown

What to Know: For a second straight season, Rising fans can catch the club in action for an earlier, family-friendly kickoff set for 3:00 p.m. (MST). In addition to the Kids Eat Free Special, those in attendance will have the opportunity to don, and later take home, their own Darnell King-style crown.

APRIL

4/11 vs. New Mexico United

Theme: Salute to Service

Giveaway: Camo Bucket Hat

What to Know: With rivals New Mexico United in town for an early-season marquee matchup, Rising will celebrate Salute to Service night honoring those who are serving or have served their country. Fans who arrive early can secure a camo bucket heat to wear in the stands that night and throughout the hot Phoenix summer to represent Rising beyond 38th & Washington.

4/25 vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Theme: Modelo $1 Beer Night

What to Know: Modelo $1 Beer Night makes its official return for the 2026 season as Rising kicks off its 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup run against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.

MAY

5/9 vs. San Antonio FC

Theme: Ladies Night

Giveaway: Scrunchie

What to Know: Rising's mid-May match is all about the club's biggest female supporters. From mothers to daughters and girlfriends to significant others, all are encouraged to come out for a night of fun and soccer. Those in attendance can even get their hands on a special Rising-themed scrunchie.

5/16 vs. Orange County SC

Theme: Modelo $1 Beer Night

What to Know: Another Prinx Tires USL Cup night means another Modelo $1 Beer Night. Come thirsty as Rising hosts another Western Conference foe in Orange County SC.

5/30 vs. Sacramento Republic FC

Theme: International Night

Giveaway: Shirsey

What to Know: Rising's match against Sacramento Republic FC will showcase the international diversity of the club's players and supporters. Come hungry, as there will be unique, global food offerings throughout the concourse that won't be available the rest of the season. Looking for something to wear for future Rising and World Cup watch parties? Those who arrive early for International Night can pick up a limited-edition shirt/jersey ("shirsey") at the gate.

JUNE

6/20 vs. Oakland Roots SC

Theme: Pride Night

Giveaway: Cooling Towel

What to Know: June marks Pride Month, celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community throughout the country. Rising will host its Pride Night when Oakland Roots SC comes to town, with a Pride-themed cooling towel available at the gate as well as other exciting entertainment throughout the night.

SEPTEMBER

9/12 vs. FC Tulsa

Theme: First Responders Night

Giveaway: Cape

What to Know: Rising welcomes Fall with its First Responders Night, recognizing those who keep our community safe on a daily basis. In honor of these local "super" heroes, Rising supporters will be able to grab their very own superhero cape as they enter the stadium.

9/19 vs. El Paso Locomotive FC

Theme: Noche Latina & Modelo $1 Beer Night

Giveaway: Lotería Cards

What to Know: Rising's ever-popular Noche Latina returns once again in 2026 as the club hosts El Paso Locomotive FC. The match marks the only combination of a theme night with a $1 beer night. In what promises to be a night packed with special entertainment and activity off the field to ring in Hispanic Heritage Month, Rising Lotería cards will be available to pick up at the gate as a special keepsake.

OCTOBER

10/10 vs. Las Vegas Lights FC

Theme: Oktoberfest Night

Giveaway: Beer Stein

What to Know: Rising will bring the Oktoberfest spirit from Bavaria to Phoenix for a special Oktoberfest Night and celebration. While the club can't promise oompah bands and lederhosen, it can guarantee those who arrive early enough will receive a special Rising beer stein.

10/24 vs. Lexington SC

Theme: Rising As One (Fanfest)

Giveaway: T-Shirt

What to Know: Rising closes its 10th anniversary season with a celebration of its supporters who have stuck by the club year after year through the highs and lows. Those in attendance will receive an exclusive t-shirt at the gate ahead of an evening packed with activities in the concourse and celebrations as well as recognitions on the pitch.







