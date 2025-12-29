Lexington Sporting Club Acquires Star Striker Phillip Goodrum from Louisville City FC

Published on December 29, 2025

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - In Lexington Sporting Club's second blockbuster offseason move in as many weeks, the club has acquired forward Phillip Goodrum from Louisville City FC, pending league and federation approval.

The 2022 USL Championship All-League First Team forward has established himself as one of the league's premier scorers, amassing 59 goals and 14 assists over the last four seasons.

Goodrum has finished with double-digit goal totals in three of the last four years and was the 2022 USL-C Golden Boot runner-up. Last season, he led the league in goals added with 3.90, per

American Soccer Analysis.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Lexington SC," said Goodrum. "After hearing the vision for this club, it's hard to not want to be a part of it. When speaking to Mac and the front office, I really knew this would be a good fit, and I thank them all for putting their trust in me. I'm a goal-scoring center forward, and fans can expect to see me play with a lot of personality and freedom that will hopefully turn into lots of goals."

The Tennessee native spent the back half of the 2024 campaign and the full 2025 season with Louisville City FC, where he netted 18 goals in 38 regular season appearances.

Prior to his time with LouCity, Goodrum featured for FC Tulsa across the 2023 and 2024 seasons, tallying 17 goals and five assists in 40 appearances across all competitions.

From 2022-23, he scored 23 times across all competitions for Memphis 901 FC, 21 of which came in 2022 league play. His scoring total was second-best in the league.

Following the 2022 season, Goodrum was named to the Championship's All-League First Team alongside then-teammate and current Lexington SC midfielder Aaron Molloy.

Goodrum began his professional career with Atlanta United 2 in 2020 after being selected 75th overall in the MLS SuperDraft out of UNC Wilmington.

He joins Marcus Epps, Braudílio Rodrigues, Malik Henry-Scott and Milo Yosef as forwards inked to contracts in 2026.

2026 USL Championship Roster

Goalkeepers: Brooks Thompson, Logan Ketterer

Defenders: Kendall Burks, Jacob Greene, Joe Hafferty, Marqes Muir, Arturo Ordóñez, Xavier Zengue

Midfielders: Michael Adedokun, Latif Blessing, Luís Felipe, Blaine Ferri, Nick Firmino, Alfredo Midence, Aaron Molloy

Forwards: Marcus Epps, Phillip Goodrum, Braudílio Rodrigues, Malik Henry-Scott, Milo Yosef







