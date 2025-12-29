Forward Goodrum Leaves LouCity in Six-Figure Deal

Lexington SC has acquired Louisville City FC forward Phillip Goodrum for a six-figure transfer fee. The transaction includes conditional clauses which could see it become the largest between two USL Championship clubs in league history.

Full financial terms of the transfer were not disclosed. The deal is pending league and federation approval.

"We are grateful to Phil for his contributions here at Louisville City," head coach Danny Cruz said. "He gave us everything he had any time he stepped on the field and as a manager that is all that I can ask for. We wish him nothing but the best at Lexington."

Goodrum joined LouCity in August 2024 in a paid transfer from FC Tulsa. Over 38 regular season appearances in purple, Goodrum scored 17 goals, including a team-leading 13 in 2025.

On June 14, 2025 in a 4-2 win over Birmingham Legion FC, Goodrum became the sixth player in LouCity history to register a hat trick, a performance that in part led the USL Championship to name him Player of the Month.

Goodrum was part of two USL Championship Players' Shield winning teams with LouCity.

"I look at my time here at LouCity with a great amount of joy. Lifting two Players' Shields has been one of the highlights of my career, and I'll carry those memories with me forever," Goodrum said. "I really appreciate the club trusting me for the last year and a half and also allowing me to now move on for a new opportunity. Thank you to all the fans, staff and my teammates for all the support."

A native of Nashville, Goodrum first entered the USL Championship in 2020 with Atlanta United after the club selected him 75th overall in the MLS SuperDraft out of UNC Wilmington. He made 34 appearances for Atlanta United 2, scoring six goals.

He then joined the now-defunct Memphis 901 FC in 2022, scoring a club-record 21 goals en route to USL Championship All-League First Team honors that season.

Goodrum made a mid-season move to FC Tulsa in 2023. He led the club in scoring with 17 goals over 38 games before joining LouCity in August 2024.

In all, Goodrum has scored 61 USL Championship goals in 151 regular-season games across six seasons between four clubs.

Collegiately, he helped the UNC Wilmington to NCAA Tournament appearances in 2017 and 2018 and won a regular season conference title as a senior in 2019.

