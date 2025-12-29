Rowdies Part Ways with Robert Castellanos

Published on December 29, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced today the club has mutually parted ways with defender Robert Castellanos.

Castellanos appeared in 44 matches across all competitions for the Rowdies during two separate stints with the club. The California native first joined the Rowdies on loan from Nashville SC for the 2022 USL Championship season. He returned to Tampa Bay as a fulltime player ahead of the 2025 season.

Tampa Bay Rowdies Roster as of December 29, 2025

Goalkeepers: Austin Pack, Jahmali Waite

Defenders: Leland Archer, Nathan Dossantos, Yanis Leerman, Laurence Wyke

Midfielders: Luis Alvarez, Sebastian Cruz, Pedro Dolabella, Lewis Hilton, Alex Mendez, Marco Micaletto, Louis Perez, Max Schneider

Forwards: Russell Cicerone, Evan Conway, Karsen Henderlong, Endri Mustali, MD Myers







