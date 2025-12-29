Rowdies Part Ways with Robert Castellanos
Published on December 29, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced today the club has mutually parted ways with defender Robert Castellanos.
Castellanos appeared in 44 matches across all competitions for the Rowdies during two separate stints with the club. The California native first joined the Rowdies on loan from Nashville SC for the 2022 USL Championship season. He returned to Tampa Bay as a fulltime player ahead of the 2025 season.
Tampa Bay Rowdies Roster as of December 29, 2025
Goalkeepers: Austin Pack, Jahmali Waite
Defenders: Leland Archer, Nathan Dossantos, Yanis Leerman, Laurence Wyke
Midfielders: Luis Alvarez, Sebastian Cruz, Pedro Dolabella, Lewis Hilton, Alex Mendez, Marco Micaletto, Louis Perez, Max Schneider
Forwards: Russell Cicerone, Evan Conway, Karsen Henderlong, Endri Mustali, MD Myers
United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 29, 2025
- Rowdies Part Ways with Robert Castellanos - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Phoenix Rising Announces Theme Games for 2026 Season - Phoenix Rising FC
- Lexington Sporting Club Acquires Star Striker Phillip Goodrum from Louisville City FC - Lexington Sporting Club
- Forward Goodrum Leaves LouCity in Six-Figure Deal - Louisville City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.