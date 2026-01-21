LouCity Kicks off Preseason with MLS, USL Opponents on Deck

Louisville City FC's 2026 preseason will include an eight-game friendly slate featuring competition from Major League Soccer and the United Soccer League leading up to the regular season opener in March.

Players reported for the team's first training session of the season on Wednesday ahead of a lengthy preseason trip. Later this week, the club will depart for Texas ahead of friendly matches with MLS clubs Houston Dynamo and Austin FC.

Louisville will then travel to Tucson, Ariz., where it will meet fellow USL Championship clubs New Mexico United and Colorado Springs Switchbacks as part of the 2026 Desert Showcase at the Kino Sports Complex.

Following that event, the boys in purple return home briefly before flying cross-country to meet Seattle Sounders FC of MLS.

LouCity will then return home before travelling to face nearby MLS club FC Cincinnati.

To close out preseason, One Knoxville SC, the defending USL League One champions, will visit Louisville. The next day, a split LouCity squad will take on the University of Louisville men's soccer team.

The club will communicate with fans regarding opportunities to attend local preseason games at a later date.

The regular season kicks off on March 6 with a rivalry game at Lexington SC. LouCity's home opener will follow the next weekend on Saturday, March 14, against Miami FC at Lynn Family Stadium.

For the full regular season schedule, visit LouCity.com/schedule.

Louisville City FC 2026 Preseason Schedule

Jan. 24 at Houston Dynamo

Jan. 28 at Austin FC

Feb. 3 at New Mexico United

Feb. 5 at Colorado Springs Switchbacks

Feb. 15 at Seattle Sounders FC

Feb. 22 at FC Cincinnati

Feb. 27 vs. One Knoxville SC

Feb. 28 vs. University of Louisville







