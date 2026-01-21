Rhode Island FC Announces Themes and Promotions for 2026 Season

Published on January 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Today, Rhode Island FC announced its promotional schedule for the 2026 season, highlighted by a slate of unique celebrations at Centreville Bank Stadium and nine specialty ticket and merch packs. The fun will begin with Rhode Island FC's Home Opener on March 7 at 2:30 p.m., presented by Centreville Bank, when the Ocean State club welcomes Loudoun United FC. Headlined by a pregame flyover, the highly-anticipated opener will feature a special commemorative RIFC beer, courtesy of The Guild Brewing Company, and a blanket giveaway, courtesy of Centreville Bank. Single-game tickets for the entire 2026 season at Centreville Bank Stadium are available here.

In addition to several fan-favorites, a set of brand-new theme nights will debut in 2026. One week after the Home Opener, beer and kids drink specials will headline Rhode Island FC's St. Patrick's day game vs. Sporting Club Jacksonville, with a specialty ticket and merch pack available for the game. On May 2, Rhode Island FC will welcome Birmingham Legion FC for its first-ever Star Wars Night, and on Aug. 8, the Ocean State club will debut Un Verano Con RIFC, inspired by Bad Bunny's hit 2022 album. Specialty themed merch and a unique ticket and merch pack will be available as Centreville Bank Stadium celebrates the global music superstar.

Following St. Patrick's day, Rhode Island FC will offer three more beer and kids drink specials throughout the season. On April 4, RIFC will celebrate its annual 401 Night, celebrating the pride of the Ocean State! On top of a discounted beer and kids drinks, fans can look forward to an RIFC-themed winter glove giveaway, courtesy of Santoro Oil, and a ticket and merch pack that includes a specialty RIFC pickleball paddle. The in-stadium beer and kids drink specials will also occur during both Wicked Good Weeknights, taking place on Wednesday, April 22 vs. Charleston Battery and Wednesday, Sept. 30 vs. Indy Eleven.

An action-packed Summer of Soccer in Rhode Island will kick into full force on June 6, when RIFC hosts its annual Kids Night, presented by Rhode Island Energy, celebrating young Rhode Islanders. On top of a kids drink special, the fun-filled night will feature numerous local mascots joining the Ocean State club in celebrating the birthday of Rhode Island's favorite mascot, Chip the Harbor Seal!

One month later, RIFC will face Orange County SC for its Independence Day Game on July 4, which will be complete with themed merch and a specialty ticket and merch pack. On Aug. 22, the Ocean State club returns one of its most popular theme nights of 2025, paying homage to one of the state's most famous artists in its second-annual Folklore Night. The night will be jam-packed with Taylor Swift-inspired festivities, music and merch, including the Folklore Night ticket and merch pack.

Rhode Island FC's annual derby vs. regional rival Hartford Athletic returns in 2026. Featuring a bobblehead giveaway, courtesy of Centreville Bank, and a specialty commemorative beer, courtesy of The Guild, RIFC will host its third-annual Beat Hartford Night when it hosts the Connecticut club on July 18.

Finally, Rhode Island FC will host several theme nights in 2026 dedicated to celebrating communities across the Ocean State. On May 9, RIFC will host its annual Hometown Heroes Night vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies, highlighted by a beach towel giveaway, courtesy of AAA Insurance, limited-edition Mother's Day-themed merch and a unique ticket and merch pack. On July 11, RIFC will offer a specialty Pride ticket and merch pack when it welcomes USL Championship newcomers Brooklyn FC for Pride Night. Spotlighted by a unique Military Appreciation ticket and merch pack, RIFC will welcome Louisville City FC on Sept. 5 for Military Appreciation Night. Ten days later, the Ocean State club will celebrate local high school sports on Champions Night.

RIFC's third season will culminate with its annual Fan Appreciation Night, dedicated to the best fanbase in the USL Championship! Fans can enjoy RIFC's end-of-season postseason player accolades as it concludes its third regular season vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, and show their support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a specialty pink RIFC beanie, available with the BCA ticket and merch pack.

2026 RHODE ISLAND FC THEME GAMES

DATE TIME THEME

March 7 2:30 p.m. Home Opener

March 14 4 p.m. Saint Patrick's Day

April 4 4 p.m. 401 Night

April 22 7:30 p.m. Wicked Good Weeknight

May 2 7:30 p.m. Star Wars Night

May 9 7:30 p.m. Hometown Heroes Night

May 23 7:30 p.m. Summer of Soccer Kickoff

June 6 7:30 p.m. Kids Night

July 4 7:30 p.m. Independence Day

July 11 7:30 p.m. Pride Night

July 18 7:30 p.m. Beat Hartford

Aug. 8 7:30 p.m. Un Verano Con RIFC

Aug. 22 7:30 p.m. Folklore Night

Sept. 5 7:30 p.m. Military Appreciation Night

Sept. 19 7:30 p.m. Champions Night

Sept. 30 7:30 p.m. Wicked Good Weeknight

Oct. 17 7:30 p.m. Fan Appreciation Night

For Rhode Island FC news and updates, visit rhodeislandfc.com, subscribe to RIFC's monthly newsletter, follow the club on Instagram, Facebook, Tik Tok, X and LinkedIn, and download the official team app.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.