Kobe Hernandez-Foster Returns on One-Year Deal

Published on January 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC News Release









Detroit City Football Club midfielder Kobe Hernandez-Foster

(Detroit City FC) Detroit City Football Club midfielder Kobe Hernandez-Foster(Detroit City FC)

DETROIT - Detroit City Football Club is proud to announce that midfielder Kobe Hernandez-Foster (Legacy # 229) has rejoined the club, keeping him in the Rouge and Gold through the 2026 season. The deal is pending league and federation approval. Hernandez Foster will wear #22.

Hernandez-Foster joined Detroit City in late July 2025 and immediately made an impact on the team. His presence in midfield boosted Detroit City's performance, resulting in one goal and two assists over 14 matches. Before joining Detroit, Hernandez-Foster spent the 2024 season and the early part of 2025 with Birmingham Legion. During his time in Birmingham, he appeared in 49 matches, totaling 3,975 minutes, and scored 2 goals while recording 5 assists.

Before joining Birmingham Legion, Hernandez-Foster played two seasons in the top division of Norwegian football, the Eliteserien, with Hamarkameratene in 2022 and 2023, appearing in 42 matches across all competitions. He picked up one goal and one assist in the 3,030 minutes played for the Norwegian side.

Hernandez-Foster joined the German club VfL Wolfsburg's academy in 2020, where he registered two assists in five appearances for the U19 team. He made his first-team debut on July 6, 2021, in a pre-season friendly victory against Erzgebirge Aue. Before the move to Germany, Kobe spent five seasons in the LA Galaxy academy, making three appearances for LA Galaxy II in the USL Championship.

Hernandez-Foster's talent was evident from an early age, first catching US Soccer's attention in April 2018, when he was only 15, and debuting for the USMNT U-17 team. As vice-captain, he was key at the CONCACAF U-17 Championship in May 2019, playing in six of the seven matches and scoring the first goal against Barbados, which helped the US qualify for the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Images from this story







United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.