LouCity Brings in MLS Midfielder Niang on Loan

Published on January 27, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC has brought in Senegalese midfielder Babacar Niang on loan from Minnesota United FC of Major League Soccer.

Niang, a 24-year-old product of Wake Forest University, comes to Louisville after spending the majority of his first professional season with Minnesota United 2, MNUFC's MLS Next Pro side.

The move is pending league and federation approval.

"I'm super excited to join Louisville City and grateful for the opportunity to be part of such a great club," Niang said. "I'm looking forward to working hard, competing every day, and helping the team in any way I can."

Hailing from Dakar, the capital of Senegal, Niang made 20 appearances across all competitions for MNUFC2 in 2025, scoring one goal. Among players who tallied 14 games played, he finished in the team's top two in pass success rate (86%) and tackles won per 90 minutes (2.4).

Notably, Niang's lone outing for Minnesota's first team came in the U.S. Open Cup back in May against LouCity, when he came on in the 79th minute of a 1-0 win at Lynn Family Stadium.

Niang spent four collegiate seasons (2021-2024) in Winston-Salem, N.C., ahead of inking a one-year deal with MNUFC's developmental side in January of last year. In total, the midfielder scored 11 goals and provided four assists as a Demon Deacon, equaling 26 points in 44 appearances, with 23 starts. In his most productive season at Wake Forest in 2022, Niang earned All-ACC Third Team honors during a 14-win campaign - the team's most in his time there.

"We are excited to welcome Baba to the city of Louisville. He is a versatile player who we felt would be a great fit for the group," LouCity head coach Danny Cruz said. "He is powerful in his ability to drive with the ball and covers a lot of ground when doing the defensive work. We feel he is a great addition both on the field and in the locker room. I am looking forward to working with him this season and playing a role in his continued development."

Niang will join a strong midfield core in Louisville that features USL Championship Player of the Year Taylor Davila, his brother Evan, Jamaican international Kevon Lambert and Zach Duncan, who is set to return from a season-ending injury, among others.

Niang also competed at the high school level at The Pennington School in New Jersey, earning All-American honors in 2020, in addition to time with the New York Red Bulls' U23 side.







