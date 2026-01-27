New Mexico United to Host Cruizers FC in 2026 U.S. Open Cup First Round

Published on January 27, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United announced today details surrounding the club's entry into the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. United will begin tournament play at home on Wednesday, March 18, at 7:30 p.m. MT against Cruizers FC at the UNM Soccer Complex.

The 2026 Open Cup marks the 111th edition of the historic, single-elimination tournament and will run from mid-March through the Final on October 21. United enters the competition in the First Round, joining 16 USL Championship clubs that qualified based on their 2025 regular-season performance.

Cruizers FC, based in Modesto, California, qualified for the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup through National Premier Soccer League (NPSL) rankings. United's Open Cup history

Since first entering the competition in 2019, New Mexico United has recorded 10 all-time wins in U.S. Open Cup play, producing several memorable moments on the national stage. United's inaugural run in 2019 saw the Black & Yellow advance to the Quarterfinals, highlighted by road victories over MLS sides Colorado Rapids and FC Dallas. The club returned to the Quarterfinals in 2024, defeating MLS side Real Salt Lake 4-2 at The Lab along the way. United earned three multi-goal victories before being knocked out by LAFC in a 3-1 defeat in Los Angeles. Path through the 2026 tournament

Winners of the First Round will advance to the Second Round on March 31-April 1, with Major League Soccer clubs entering the competition in the Round of 32 on April 14-15. The tournament will continue through the Quarterfinals in May before resuming with the Semifinals on September 15-16, culminating in the Open Cup Final on October 21.

A total of 80 teams will compete in the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. The champion will earn a $1 million prize and a berth in the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup. CBS Sports will return as the tournament's multimedia rights partner, with matches also available on U.S. Soccer platforms. 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup schedule

First Round: Wednesday, March 18

Second Round: March 31-April 1

Round of 32: April 14-15

Round of 16: April 28-29

Quarterfinals: May 19-20

Semifinals: September 15-16

Final: Wednesday, October 21

New Mexico United will share additional information regarding tickets, broadcast details, and future Open Cup matchups as it becomes available.

While United will open U.S. Open Cup play at home, the club's official 2026 home opener is set for March 28 against the Colorado Springs Switchbacks in USL Championship play, with kickoff scheduled for 12:55 p.m. MT.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 27, 2026

